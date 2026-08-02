Arsenal have been told there is “almost no chance” that Vinicius Junior leaves Real Madrid on a free transfer as the tug of war for his services intensifies.

The Brazilian joined Madrid from Flamengo in 2018, which kick-started a fresh wave of youngsters from that part of the world heading to Europe.

Rodrygo and Endrick have also come from Brazil since then, but unless Vinicius Jr signs a new deal in the coming months, his time at Madrid will come to an end one way or another.

The 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2027, and despite many months of talks over a new deal, an extension at Los Blancos does not seem any closer.

That has allowed Arsenal to potentially steal a march on the Spanish giants, although TEAMtalk has reported that the player would prefer to stay at the club rather than sign elsewhere.

Madrid would rather sell him this summer than risk losing him for free in 2027, with the Gunners showing they mean business when it comes to trying to sign one of the best wingers in the world.

If he did go, the Liga team could potentially play incoming recruit Yan Diomande on the left, although he predominantly plays on the right.

READ NEXT: Vinicius Junior: Arsenal transfer ‘breakthrough’ with deal partially ‘agreed’

‘No chance’ of Vinicius Junior running down his Real Madrid contract

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that a renewal or an Arsenal switch is the most likely of outcomes.

He told talkSPORT on Sunday, “It’s being billed, I think wrongly personally according to my information, as having these three options: he could stay and leave on a free transfer, he could be sold to Arsenal, or he could renew.

“And according to people I speak to at Real Madrid, there is almost no chance that they are prepared to entertain the possibility of Vini just staying and not getting an extension.”

Reports suggest new Madrid boss Jose Mourinho wants to keep Vinicius Jr at the club. However, Jacobs stressed that may be out of the Portuguese’s hands. That is because, ultimately, Madrid president Florentino Perez rules the roost.

He continued, “Although he has some control in the market, Mourinho is not the one driving the Rodri deal. He is happy with Aurelien Tchouameni. If Rodri arrives, it will be [down to] Florentino Perez.

“Yan Diomande was a Jose Mourinho signing and of course he wants to keep his best players but he understands the financial reality as well. If Perez says we need to sell this guy because he is not renewing then arguably Jose Mourinho’s view on Vini Jr is less important.”

Jacobs finished by saying that Diomande could be a Vinicius Jr replacement, Mourinho is a proponent of Kylian Mbappe playing on the left, and Madrid could even sign a new No 9. Ergo, Los Blancos have an embarrassment of attacking riches.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd: INEOS line up stunning Arsenal raid as Guimaraes, Vinicius deals force sale