Former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov “would not be surprised” if Arsenal went back in for Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal spent much of the summer transfer window looking to sign a marquee attacking player after losing Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

It was tough for the Gunners to get a deal over the line because of the calibre of player they were looking at with Chelsea outbidding them for Morgan Rogers, before Vinicius Junior and Alvarez proved unattainable.

Alvarez had his heart set on a move to Barcelona, making to tricky for Arsenal to seal a deal, but Atletico Madrid refused to sell to their La Liga rivals.

And now ex-Man City and Arsenal man Dickov is predicting that the Gunners will go back in for Alvarez in the summer, and not January, with Mikel Arteta a massive fan.

When asked about potential January business at Arsenal, Dickov told The Metro: “They have got to persevere for now, I can’t see them going in with a £100million+ offer for Julian Alvarez in January.

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“But they showed their intent in the summer, it was pretty obvious they did want him to be that figurehead and they haven’t got it. It’s well known Mikel likes Kai Havertz up there and he brings an awful lot to the team, his overall play is exceptional for the players around him.

“He’s never going to run in behind and run the channels all day. Arsenal have adapted to that very well. But I would expect them to be again aggressive again in the summer.

“They do deserve credit for how things were handled in the summer, he [Alvarez] was the one they wanted, they didn’t go and sign someone else for the sake of it. They know who their targets are and they are willing to wait to get them.

“Atletico have stated they will not do business with Barcelona so now it’s a question for Julian Alvarez. Mikel knows Julian really, really well and they spoke in the summer so I would not be surprised if they kept in touch.

“He’s a player Mikel dearly wants so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they go back again in the summer.”

Could Arsenal reduce the Alvarez fee by using Zubimendi?

There has been speculation that Martin Zubimendi – who is struggling to get into Arteta’s starting XI this season – could be used as a makeweight in a potential transfer for Alvarez – but Fabrizio Romano ruled that out earlier this month.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “It’s been in the rumours over the recent weeks. a lot of links with a potential swap deal. Zubimendi to Atletico Madrid, Julian Alvarez to Arsenal.

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“This was the rumour. Then again, Zubimendi to Atletico Madrid apart from what happens with Julian Alvarez. So many stories.

“First point, at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

“Second point, they are not working on a swap deal with Alvarez and Zubimendi.

“Third point, Zubimendi has clarified that he’s not desperate to leave Arsenal and also Atletico Madrid are not going to invest 65, 70, 80 million on Martin Zubimendi in January.

“He’s a player they like for sure. Zubimendi is super appreciated by Atletico, but that’s it. There are hundreds of players appreciated by Atletico. There is no active negotiation ongoing.

“The player will be very expensive and also Zubimendi already says that he’s not desperate to leave Arsenal.

“Obviously, he hopes to play more. He wants to play more but at the moment there are no active negotiations with Atletico Madrid.”