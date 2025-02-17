These Arsenal players are in the last 18 months of their contracts

The summer transfer window isn’t too far away on the horizon and Arsenal have some big decisions to make about players coming up to the last year of their contracts.

In total, there are five current members of Mikel Arteta’s squad due to be out of contract in 2026, as well as two previously senior Arsenal players who are currently out on loan.

As the summer approaches, Arsenal will have to decide which of these players they want to tie down to new deals and which they would rather cash in on.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at the players in question and what the future might hold for them.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

It has been a breakthrough season at senior level for Arsenal academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly, who earned his Premier League debut in September and hasn’t looked back since.

While he is on a professional contract, Lewis-Skelly only turned 18 in September, so his deal could only have lasted for a maximum of three years due to FIFA regulations.

That means his deal will run out at the end of the 2025-26 season, so it should become a priority soon for Arsenal to tie him down for longer.

In fact, the club entered talks with the teenager in January about a potential new deal.

Able to play in midfield or at full-back, Lewis-Skelly has significant potential and, as things stand, staying at Arsenal would seem mutually beneficial as he aims to reach it.

Verdict: KEEP

Ethan Nwaneri

Similarly, Ethan Nwaneri has made major strides into the Arsenal first team this season, having originally found fame as the Premier League’s youngest ever debutant back in September 2022.

Nwaneri turns 18 in March – which will be one year since he signed his first professional contract – and after that, Arsenal will be able to prolong his deal for the long term.

With how the attacking midfielder has flourished this season, it will equally be a priority for Arsenal to secure Nwaneri’s services for years to come.

Verdict: KEEP

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Much has been made of Arsenal’s injury crisis at the top end of the pitch for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, but Tomiyasu has been a notable absentee at the back.

Now in his fourth season at the Emirates Stadium since joining Arsenal from Bologna, Tomiyasu hasn’t played since October – and even that appearance was only for six minutes.

When fully fit, Tomiyasu is a useful asset to have, given his ability to play anywhere across the defence. And at 26, he still has some important years ahead of him in his career.

However, Arsenal are probably best off waiting to see how he recovers from his injury before deciding whether to reward him with a new deal.

The sensible thing might be to let him go, but in reality, if he is still sidelined over the summer, it could hamper Arsenal’s chances of offloading him.

Verdict: SELL (if possible)

Leandro Trossard

Trossard will likely have an important role to play for Arsenal over the remainder of the 2024-25 season, but so far in his time at the club, the evidence has suggested he is better as an impact sub than as a starter.

Now 30 years old, Trossard has a chance to prove his worth to Arsenal again, especially thanks to his attacking versatility. But if he fails to make the most of his opportunity, he could be under pressure to stay at the club due to his age.

Arsenal paid an initial £21m to sign Trossard from Brighton in January 2023. Selling him this summer might be their last chance to recoup a decent fee before his value starts declining too much.

And with big plans to strengthen the Arsenal attack over the summer, Trossard – barring an exceptional run of form to end the current season – might get left behind.

Arsenal have shown an interest in extending Trossard’s contract, but if they do keep him, it should still be as a depth piece.

Verdict: KEEP

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko was linked with an exit from Arsenal in January, so is in a battle to secure his long-term future at the club.

After joining from Manchester City in 2022, Zinchenko has played primarily from left-back. However, there has been no major news about a new deal for the Ukraine international, 28.

Arsenal may well be evolving to a future beyond Zinchenko, which might make him a candidate for sale again come the summer.

He was a winter target for Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, but only time will tell who wants him at the end of the season.

Verdict: SELL

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Now on his third loan spell away from Arsenal, you would imagine Sambi Lokonga would have had to do something sensational to convince his parent club of his worth while playing for Sevilla this season.

That has not happened for the 25-year-old midfielder, despite him getting regular minutes in LaLiga.

Arsenal allowed for Sevilla to retain an option to buy Sambi Lokonga, which is evidence enough that he would be unlikely to earn a renewal back in north London.

Verdict: SELL

Nuno Tavares

Fellow 25-year-old Nuno Tavares is also on his third loan spell away from Arsenal – but he actually is doing significantly positive things on the pitch for Lazio.

The left-back has been unleashed by Marco Baroni in Serie A, providing nine assists in his first 20 appearances.

It’s fair to say Lazio are happy with their business and they have an obligation to buy him upon certain conditions, which will take him off Arsenal’s hands for good.

Verdict: SELL