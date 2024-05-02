Arsenal plot to foil Real Madrid, PSG interest in teenage sensation as Arteta formulates cunning plan

Arsenal are ready to integrate one of their academy prospects into the first team next season in order to fend off the likes of Real Madrid and PSG.

Mikel Arteta has a good track record when it comes to promoting youngsters from the academy and giving them a chance in the senior squad.

Indeed, Arsenal’s current squad is among the youngest in the Premier League and their core is made of players who are currently under the age of 25.

The Gunners have one of the best academies in Europe and Chido Obi-Martin is among their hottest prospects at this moment in time.

After joining the Arsenal academy in 2022 from Danish side Kjobenhavns Boldklub, Obi-Martin’s profile has been boosted significantly.

Following a string of impressive academy performances, the 16-year-old forward has drawn comparisons to Thierry Henry, due to his similar play style.

As things stand, Arsenal are unable to tie the youngster down to a professional contract until he turns 17 which won’t be until November this year.

Both Real Madrid and PSG are reportedly interested in the youngster, although Arteta has a plan in mind to keep the youngster around for next season.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal will integrate the teenage sensation into their first-team squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.

With the club seemingly having so much faith in the youngster, they’re hoping to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

Obi-Martin is happy at Arsenal

Clubs like Real Madrid and PSG are big enough to turn any players head, but Obi-Martin seems like he is happy to stay put in north London for the time being.

“I would like to stay at Arsenal for a long time,” Obi-Martin told bold.DK earlier this month.

“It’s a good club, I can feel that I’m getting much better in training. There are a lot of good people and good coaches, so I’m really happy to be there.

“Maybe I will have to play permanently at U21 from next season. There aren’t that many strikers in the squad so it will be a good opportunity for me. Arsenal is a club that gives young talents the opportunity to play.”

Last year, the youngster scored 10 goals in a single match and on the back of his prolific performance, Borussia Dortmund reportedly took interest in the young star.

Denmark’s Under-17s coach, Jesper Mikkelsen provided a fascinating insight into Obi-Martin and the sort of forward that he is.

“First of all, he has a physique that is really advantageous as a football player,” Mikkelsen said.

“He is big and strong, but he is also reasonably agile. He is good at sticking to the game, but he is actually also good at challenging and dribbling himself.

“So of course that makes him interesting now here and in the long run, because it is interesting to see how much this physique can carry him forward towards a breakthrough on the big stage.

“Right now he is really dominant because of his physique, but I don’t think that is the only reason.

“His greatest characteristic and challenge is that he really wants to score goals. When I say it can also be a disadvantage, I mean that he can sometimes play his own game.

“He is very searching for chances, where he forgets that you also have to play with the others.”

