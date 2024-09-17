Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Girona star Miguel Gutierrez in January as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options in the left-back position.

Jurrien Timber has started at left-back for the Gunners in their last three Premier League games, with Oleksandr Zinchenko down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Journalist Matteo Moretto (cited by Football Espana) claims that Arsenal are considering a swoop for Gutierrez this winter but will face competition from top European sides like Bologna, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Bologna made an offer for the defender over the summer but he ‘was not 100% convinced by the move’ and decided it was better to stay and continue his growth with Girona, where he will be a Champions League starter.

Real Madrid also hold an €8m (£6.7m) buyback option for Gutierrez, or a 50% sell-on clause. The 23-year-old is a product of Los Blancos’ academy and left in 2022 in pursuit of more playing time.

Madrid are ‘unlikely’ to bring Gutierrez back to the Bernabeu to play, however, with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia already there, and Alphonso Davies set to come in next summer.

Arsenal are reportedly poised to make a swoop for Gutierrez and previous reports suggest that Girona value him at around £34m, which is fair given his performances last season.

Girona are owned by the City Football Group and are a sister club of Manchester City, and whether the Spanish side are open to a mid-season sale of the left-back remains to be seen.

Arsenal are ready to sell Zinchenko, Tierney

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are open to selling Zinchenko in January and therefore Gutierrez could be brought in as a replacement for him.

As we have consistently reported, the North Londoners are also planning to part ways with Kieran Tierney once he recovers from his injury and have been scouring the market for left-back options.

Aston Villa and Newcastle were linked with the Scotsman during the summer window and their interest could resurface in January.

Tierney is expected to return from his hamstring injury by the end of September but he isn’t expected to be in Arteta’s starting XI any time soon.

As mentioned, Gutierrez is being watched by clubs across Europe. Manchester United reportedly considered a move for the Spaniard in late August, but they ultimately decided against an offer.

The battle for his services is expected to ramp up ahead of the January window and it will be interesting to see whether Man Utd rival Arsenal for his signature.

Arsenal poised to rival Liverpool for Angel Gomes

Meanwhile, Arsenal are one of the clubs keeping tabs on versatile Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the Gunners, along with Liverpool and Chelsea are admirers of his.

Arsenal sent scouts to watch Gomes in action for England in their recent 2-0 win over Finland. The 24-year-old’s contract with Lille is set to expire next summer and the French side ‘accept’ that he is likely to leave.

He was a standout for Lee Carsley’s side and did his chances of generating serious offers in January a world of good.

Lille want to avoid losing Gomes on a free transfer next summer when his deal expires and therefore he could leave on a cut-price deal this winter.

Sources have also revealed to TEAMtalk that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush is keen to secure a Premier League move in 2025.

Liverpool and Arsenal are among those linked with the Egyptian international, while Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and West Ham also believed to be keen on him.

The 25-year-old striker plundered an impressive 17 goals in 43 matches for the Bundesliga side last season to bring him on to the radar of a number of top Premier League sides.

Forest saw a £20m bid for Marmoush rejected in the summer and they may well try to sign him again in January.

Is Gutierrez an upgrade on Zinchenko?

Signing a new left-back will reportedly be one of Arsenal’s main aims for January and on paper, Gutierrez could be a decent replacement for Zinchenko – but his stats aren’t better in all areas.

Zinchenko made 35 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions in 2023/24 and registered one goal and two assists, averaging a direct goal contribution every 694 minutes.

Gutierrez was more productive in the final third, although he did sometimes play as a left-wing-back for Girona in a 3-4-3 formation.

He registered two goals and nine assists in 40 appearances in all competitions and averaged a goal contribution every 307 minutes.

Seven of those assists came in La Liga and former Girona teammate Yan Couto was the only defender to register more assists in the Spanish top-flight in 2023/24.

But Zinchenko actually created more chances per 90 league minutes in 2023/24 as he averaged 1.5 in the Premier League, while Gutierrez created 1.2 chances per 90 minutes in La Liga.

The Ukraine international also comes out on top in terms of tackles per 90 league minutes as his tally of 2.6 per 90 is a lot higher than Gutierrez’s record of 0.9 per 90.

Gutierrez leads the way for clearances with 1.7 per 90 league minutes as Zinchenko averaged 1.1 per 90 in the Premier League.

But his total of 0.7 interceptions per 90 league minutes is bettered by the Arsenal full-back, who averaged 1.0 per 90 league minutes.

