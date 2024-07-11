Arsenal are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and have already ‘held talks’ with the England star’s agents over a potential move.

Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool have also been linked with the playmaker, who’s currently on international duty at Euro 2024.

Eze, 26, was arguably Palace’s standout performer last season, scoring 11 goals and making six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

As previously reported, Tottenham view him as a key target for the summer and they are willing to match the £60m release clause in his contract.

But the race is far from over and according to Football Transfers, Arsenal are determined to beat their North London rivals to Eze’s signature.

The report claims the Gunners ‘contacted his agents earlier this month to gauge his interest in a move to the Emirates.’

Although ‘no further contact has occurred between the parties or clubs since,’ Eze ‘remains a target for Mikel Arteta.’

Eze, however, is ‘reluctant to leave Palace for a club that cannot assure him first-team football, which could make a deal complicated.

Football Transfers adds that Liverpool have also shown a ‘concrete interest’ in the talented attacker, but they’ll only pursue a deal if Barcelona target Luis Diaz leaves.

Arsenal, Liverpool keen on Eberechi Eze

The battle for Eze is expected to heat up once the Euros ends on Sunday.

He has made three appearances off the bench for England so far, with Gareth Southgate opting to start Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham ahead of him.

Eze’s quality is undeniable though and his preferred next move ‘would be to Liverpool,’ per the report, as he feels he would play more consistent minutes at Anfield.

The Palace star’s best position is as an attacking midfielder – a position nailed down by Martin Odegaard at Arsenal, who is the club’s captain.

Eze can also play on the left wing, where the Gunners have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as options – but Arteta believes he would be a valuable addition to the squad.

Palace have already lost one key player in Michael Olise this summer, who has joined Bayern Munich for a reported fee of €60m (£50.5m).

The German giants are expected to recoup the funds spent on Olise by selling centre-back Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United.

Losing Eze would be a major blow to Oliver Glasner and his team but the manager will be powerless to prevent his departure should one of his suitors match his £60m release clause.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City or Tottenham make a concrete bid for the Eagles star after the Euros final on Sunday.

Lokonga seals Sevilla switch

While Arsenal’s recruitment team are working hard on incomings, reports have confirmed that their first big exit is now sealed.

According to reports from Spain, midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to join Sevilla on a season-long loan.

We exclusively revealed last week that an agreement over a loan deal was close, while the clubs were still negotiating over whether a mandatory or option to buy clause was included in the agreement.

It seems that Sevilla have come out on top in talks with Arsenal agreeing to an optional buy clause of €12m (£10.1m).

Lokonga will hope to reignite his once-promising career in LaLiga after a disappointing spell with Luton Town last season.

