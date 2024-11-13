Arsenal are weighing up a move in 2025 for the player Liverpool manager Arne Slot made his No 1 transfer target last summer, and a report has detailed why the Gunners feel they can succeed where the Reds failed.

After running the rule over the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp in pre-season, Arne Slot determined a ball-playing midfielder was his side’s biggest need.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was identified by Liverpool as the perfect player to pull the strings in Slot’s midfield. However, despite being willing to pay the €60m required to sign Zubimendi, Real Sociedad succeeded in convincing their homegrown star to stay.

But according to a fresh update from The Independent, title rivals Arsenal hope to go one better by bringing Zubimendi to north London in the summer of 2025.

It’s claimed Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘monitoring’ Zubimendi amid a belief they can prove a more ‘viable destination’ than Liverpool.

Arteta is determined to add to his tactical options in midfield by adding a deep-lying playmaker like Zubimendi who would effectively serve as a sizeable upgrade on Jorginho.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the claim Zubimendi may be more willing to leave Real Sociedad in 2025 than he was in 2024. Explaining why, it’s suggested he did not want to depart in the same window as his side lost Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid) and Mikel Merino (Arsenal) who were both critical players for La Real.

The suggestion is Zubimendi may believe the time is right to take that next step in his career in 2025 during a window that won’t be as crippling for his boyhood club.

Liverpool’s tricky decision / Man City threat

Of course, any firm Arsenal move could prompt Liverpool to re-enter the picture too.

While the Reds may feel aggrieved at being snubbed last summer, it’s important to remember the club believed Zubimendi was the ideal midfielder for Slot.

If Arsenal do wade in, Liverpool would have to weigh up whether to risk being snubbed a second time. Failure to re-enter the race would all but hand a major domestic rival an elite-level player they clearly have a huge appreciation for.

Zubimendi’s release clause isn’t straightforward in so much as it requires the player to actively push to leave. Arsenal fans will certainly hope Zubimendi doesn’t get cold feet – just as he did with Liverpool – if they do make a move next summer.

Another factor in play is the threat of Manchester City who have identified Zubimendi as a viable transfer target for January.

City are determined to sign a replacement for the injured Rodri who suffered an ACL injury in September. The Sun recently reported City are fully prepared to pay the €60m it’ll take to sign Zubimendi in January.

Latest Liverpool news – TAA, Salah contracts / Chiesa exit

➡️ Liverpool enticed with Alexander-Arnold January swap as staggering Real Madrid pay-cut beckons

➡️ Little-used Liverpool star to ‘dig heels in’ and demands January exit with agent ‘in talks’ with two clubs

➡️ Liverpool eye bargain signing of ‘superb’ Eredivisie striker, with Darwin Nunez under threat

➡️ Nightmare Salah contract update for Liverpool, with worst possible outcome now possible