Arsenal are considering a high-profile free-agent swoop for a two-time Premier League winner who’d finally check a box the Gunners have left unticked for too long, according to a source.

Arsenal look destined to finish runners-up in the Premier League for the third successive season. However, Mikel Arteta’s squad looks well placed to launch more title challenges in the coming years and a select few impactful additions could be all that’s required to get over the line.

A new striker is the top priority, though signings on the flanks are also being sought too.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s talisman and an automatic selection when fit. However, for too long Arsenal have gone without adequate back-up on the right side.

The end result is Saka all too often is denied the chance to rest, though that could soon be about to change.

According to a fresh update from German outlet BILD, Arsenal are taking a look at Leroy Sane.

The left-footer remains a devastating right winger on his day, though the 29-year-old’s spell with Bayern Munich looks to be nearing its end.

Sane – who previously won two Premier League titles with Manchester City – is out of contract in the summer.

“Arsenal is interested in a transfer of Leroy Sane,” wrote Falk. “Sane is a free agent in summer.

“No negotiations with FC Bayern about a new contract yet. Mikel Arteta worked with Sane at Manchester City.”

Why Arsenal are considering Leroy Sane

Sane can operate on the left side if required, though it’s the right flank when cutting in on his favoured left foot where he’s most dangerous.

Arsenal fans may question the logic of moving for an ageing winger who’ll not improve their starting eleven. However, the Gunners are a club now aiming to compete for honours on four fronts each and every season and excellent strength in depth is a must.

Whether Arsenal do make a move for Sane will hinge largely on the desire of incoming sporting director, Andrea Berta.

But aside from making eye-catching signings, the 53-year-old also has five deals much closer to home that require attention.

Senior Sky Sports reporter, Peter Smith, recently stated: “There will also be internal contracts to juggle, with star players Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes having just two years on their current terms by this summer, and youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri pushing to be rewarded for their impressive performances this season.”

Latest Arsenal news – Saliba on new contract and Liverpool

In other news, William Saliba dropped a huge clue he intends to sign a new contract at the Emirates.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven, the centre-back said: “I’m happy here. I’ve two years left as well.

“So yeah there is nothing [to worry about], I’m happy here [and] want to continue here.”

Saliba also went on to state Arsenal don’t deserve to be Premier League champions this season, with Liverpool worthy would-be winners.

“If they (Liverpool) are first it’s because they did something we didn’t do,” said Saliba. “Of course there is a big gap but we have to keep going.

“They are good, they are so good as well. I think this season we don’t deserve to be at the top, but we have to keep going, there is Champions League as well. We will push.”