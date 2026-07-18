Arsenal are desperate to bring Morgan Rogers to Emirates Stadium this summer

Arsenal are increasingly confident of winning the race for Morgan Rogers after making a major breakthrough in talks with the Aston Villa star’s representatives, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners have identified the England international as their marquee attacking target this summer and after we revealed earlier this month that they had made an initial breakthrough, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that personal terms are now agreed in principle, leaving Arsenal ready to turn their full attention to striking a deal with Villa.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear internally that Rogers is his preferred option to strengthen the left side of his attack, with sporting director Andrea Berta spending recent weeks working on the framework of a deal.

That work is now beginning to pay off.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are preparing an opening bid, with their first formal approach to Aston Villa expected within days.

Villa have consistently maintained that Rogers is not for sale and continue to insist they have no intention of cashing in on one of their most important players.

However, they are also aware that Arsenal’s interest is now reaching the stage where an official offer is imminent, while we have previously reported that he could move to the Emirates as part of a quadruple deal worth £366m.

Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Rogers wants the move to the Emirates and believes Arsenal represents the ideal next step in his career as he looks to establish himself among the Premier League’s elite.

The progress made with the player’s camp has left Arsenal increasingly optimistic that, if an agreement can be reached with Villa, the deal itself will move quickly.

That agreement, though, is unlikely to come cheaply.

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Aston Villa demand record offer for Morgan Rogers as Arsenal decide his role

TEAMtalk understands Villa would demand a club-record transfer fee, eclipsing the £100million Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021. While Villa are adamant Rogers is not for sale, it is understood only an offer beyond that landmark figure would force them to seriously consider negotiations.

Rogers has become the standout attacking priority for Arteta despite Arsenal also moving on other targets.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, the Gunners have already agreed terms with Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, who is viewed as the replacement for Leandro Trossard following the Belgian’s move to Besiktas.

Rogers, though, is viewed differently.

Within Arsenal he is regarded as the statement signing capable of taking Arteta’s attack to another level as the club look to challenge for both the Premier League and Champions League.

Chelsea remain long-term admirers of the former Middlesbrough man and have been kept informed of developments, while Manchester City also continue to monitor his situation after tracking his progress over the past 18 months.

Neither club has withdrawn its interest and both remain alert should Arsenal encounter difficulties in negotiations with Villa.

But, as things stand, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal have established a clear advantage.

Berta’s progress behind the scenes has left the Gunners firmly in pole position and there is growing belief inside the club that Rogers can be secured as the headline addition of their summer transfer window.

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