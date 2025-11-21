Arsenal return from the international break on Sunday with the north London derby against their rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Currently top of the Premier League table, Arsenal have started the season well, but will be looking to pick their momentum back up. However, a few injury issues are at play throughout their squad.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping he can find the right combination of players to lead Arsenal to a positive result at the Emirates Stadium.

Last time out

In their last game before the international break, Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sunderland.

David Raya was in goal, behind a back four of Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori.

The midfield three was composed of Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard were the wingers either side of Mikel Merino, who was operating as a false nine.

Arteta made just one substitution towards the end of the game, taking off Eze for some extra security in defence with Cristhian Mosquera.

But just a few minutes later, Brian Brobbey scored the equaliser for Sunderland.

Injury list

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain long-term absentees for Arsenal, which is why Merino has played further forward recently.

A fresh concern is for centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who was forced off with a thigh injury during Brazil’s game against Senegal last weekend.

Arteta has confirmed Gabriel will be out for a few weeks, requiring a scan on Wednesday before setting a clearer timeframe for his return.

“Gabriel has unfortunately picked up an injury with Brazil and he’s going to be out for weeks,” the manager said at a press conference.

“We need to have another scan, I think on Wednesday, then we will have the timeline much more clear than we have at the moment.

“It’s clear it’s a blow because it’s our leader in the back line. To lose him is never a good thing but the positive is that we have very good options and people have to stand up now and do the job.”

Riccardo Calafiori also picked up a knock during the break while on duty with Italy and hasn’t yet been back in training with his club.

Viktor Gyokeres, meanwhile, was absent for Arsenal just before the break, whilst Martin Odegaard might not be ready to return just yet either.

There have also been question marks over the availability of Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli, but both are expected to be back in contention to play.

However, Arteta has been quite vague with his updates on the fitness of the players other than Magalhaes.

Selection battles

With Gabriel out and Calafiori at risk, Arteta will have to work out who to pick on the left-hand side of his defence.

Piero Hincapie can be a replacement for either Gabriel or Calafiori at centre-back or left-back. Presuming he comes into the lineup, the alternate role could be taken up by Mosquera (centre-back) or Myles Lewis-Skelly (left-back).

There may even be some thinking for the right-hand side of defence, with Timber trying to allay fears of any significant injury from the international break but Benjamin White being a candidate to replace him if he isn’t at 100%.

Arteta could stick with the same midfield that started against Sunderland. In attack, it will depend on which players are back, with Gyokeres potentially rivalling Merino for a place at centre-forward and either Madueke or Martinelli being candidates to threaten Leandro Trossard’s place on the left wing.

That said, it’s Trossard’s place to lose after his goal against Sunderland.

Predicted XI

GK – David Raya

RB – Jurrien Timber

CB – William Saliba

CB – Cristhian Mosquera

LB – Piero Hincapie

DM – Martin Zubimendi

CM – Declan Rice

CM – Eberechi Eze

RW – Bukayo Saka

CF – Mikel Merino

LW – Leandro Trossard

