Arsenal are well aware they must shatter the Premier League’s transfer record to sign Alexander Isak, though a report claims they’re prepping a ‘formal offer’ nonetheless, while Newcastle’s three-pronged plan to prevent an exit has also emerged.

Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m transfer from Brighton to Chelsea in 2023 holds the Premier League transfer record with regards to arrivals.

But with Arsenal potentially just a striker signing away from dominating England’s top flight, that record could soon fall.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak – who’s scored 48 goals in 75 Premier League appearances – is Mikel Arteta’s dream target.

Arsenal’s interest in the Swedish ace is no secret and TEAMtalk understands the Gunners are prepared to spend heavily in the upcoming summer.

Newcastle – who have lofty ambitions of their own – are dead set against selling their lethal frontman. Accordingly, a fresh update from the Mirror has doubled down on claims Isak is valued at a gigantic £150m.

And per the report, Newcastle have ‘no interest in negotiating for anything shy’ of that figure.

But according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are not perturbed by Newcastle’s mammoth asking price. Instead, it’s claimed they’re ‘understood to be planning a formal offer.’

Liverpool too are on Isak’s trail and per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are expected to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Nunez’s sale will free up the Reds to finally sign a clinical striker after almost three years of constant frustration with the Uruguayan.

But per CaughtOffside, it’s Arsenal who are ‘currently showing the strongest interest’ in Isak and an official bid is already being drafted.

Newcastle plan to prevent Alexander Isak exit

As mentioned, Newcastle are wholly against selling Isak, though their £150m price tag might not be enough to deter the suitors.

There have been numerous suggestions Isak could prove critical in softening the club’s stance on a sale if Newcastle fail to secure Champions League qualification.

Isak wants to challenge for the game’s top honours and play Champions League football on a consistent basis. TEAMtalk has been told he would be open to joining Liverpool if the Reds act on their interest, for example.

However, the Daily Mail claim Newcastle will still do all they can to veto an exit even if Isak is denied Champions League football at St. James’ Park next year.

The report stated: ‘Because the club will enter the summer in a strong position from a PSR perspective and have all of their most valuable players on long-term contracts, there is no appetite or need to let any of them leave, should they ask to do so.

‘Rather, it is the wish and intention of the club to keep the bulk of the squad together and add to it before next season, regardless of whether they are playing European football.

‘For any players who have an ambition to play in the Champions League, the message is clear – you’ll have to earn it here.’

Furthermore, CaughtOffside claimed Newcastle plan to offer Isak a new and improved contract that will make Isak less likely to push for an exit – even if UCL qualification is missed.

With Newcastle setting a prohibitive price tag, making it clear they don’t wish to sell even without UCL qualification, and intending to offer Isak an improved deal, the Magpies are doing all they can to retain their star striker.

Latest Arsenal news – Zubimendi agreement / Stay or go on seven stars

In other news, reporter Ben Jacobs has exclusively told TEAMtalk Arsenal have struck a broad and verbal agreement with Martin Zubimendi on personal terms.

Arsenal are wary of celebrating too early, however, with Zubimendi famously snubbing Liverpool last summer despite indicating he’d agree a switch to Anfield.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has taken a close look at the seven Arsenal players out of contract in 2026 and determined who should stay and who should go.