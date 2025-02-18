Juventus are reportedly prepared to let Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic leave the club in the summer for a cut-price fee of no more than €40 million.

The Serbian has resisted extending his stay at Juventus in recent months, increasing the possibility of an impending transfer exit.

For the first half of the season, the ex-Fiorentina man has been first choice at the Old Lady but with the January arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, Vlahovic has been relegated to the bench.

The 25-year-old, who is into the last 18 months of his deal, has been on Arsenal’s radar for quite some time but now the striker may be a lot more appealing to them.

That is because Calciomercato claims Juve could allow him to leave for €40m (£33m, $41.75m) ‘at most’. The club are not keen to let him depart for free in 2026; plus, they want to get rid of his reported salary – which is valued at €12m net for the 2025/26 campaign.

The report adds that the Italian team are looking at signing Kolo Muani permanently after recently joining on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. And to fund that move, Vlahovic – who has not shown interest in Saudi Pro League transfer links – could be sold at the end of this term.

GO DEEPER: The SEVEN Arsenal players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Too good a chance to turn down?

TEAMtalk revealed in late January that Arsenal were considering a move for Vlahovic as their efforts to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins crashed and burned.

At that time, he had a €65m (£54.4m, $67.4m) price tag but with Kolo Muani firing in the goals and taking his starting spot at Juve, things have changed quickly.

Arsenal fans have been crying out for the club to sign a striker, and that has only intensified following the season-ending injuries for Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

And if these rumours are to be believed, signing Vlahovic for £33m could be a no-brainer for the Gunners.

The fact that Kolo Muani, who has scored five goals in his first four Juve games, has taken Vlahovic’s starting spot may not put off Mikel Arteta’s men, either, such is their long-standing interest in his services.

Arsenal transfer roundup: Sesko still a possibility, Isak alternative

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a massive bid for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window.

Reports suggest the Gunners have decided to make a bid of €100m (£83.3m, $105m) for Sesko in the summer.

Arteta’s side have also been linked with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak but if they cannot recruit him, a cheaper alternative may be possible.

Arsenal are said to be tracking Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, who has scored 17 goals and bagged six assists for the Bundesliga side this season.

Finally, the Gunners are increasingly confident of signing Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi despite rival interest from Real Madrid.

Which striker should Arsenal sign this summer?