PSG star reaches decision on joining Arsenal with one major condition mooted

Paris Saint-Germain defender William Pacho could consider a move to Premier League champions Arsenal for the right money, according to reports.

The Gunners invested in improving their squad once again over the summer transfer window with Illan Meslier (free, Leeds), Piero Hincapie (£34.5m, Bayer Leverkusen), Christos Tzolis (£34.12m, Club Brugge), Bruno Guimaraes (£75m, Newcastle) and Ezri Konsa (£51m, Aston Villa) all joining.

Arsenal went with a quality over quantity before the transfer window shut on September 1 with Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta also keen to bring in another attacking option.

Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez were all top targets for Arsenal but in the end they decided to go with what they’ve got than overpay for a second-choice player.

Arsenal seem pretty set in defence with the permanent signings of Hincapie and Konsa further shoring up that area of Arteta’s side, who also have William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly to call upon in their back four.

However, Bolavip has revealead that Arsenal are still showing an interest in PSG centre-back Pacho, who only recently renewed his contract at the Parc des Princes.

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It is understood that ‘the Ecuadorian player still has a market and has entered the plans of teams like Arsenal and Manchester City’.

Arsenal are ‘open to making a move’ for Pacho with ‘the two giants in England would offer him a very lucrative salary’ in order to persaude the former Eintracht Frankfurt defender to join.

Pacho earns €11m in Paris and Arsenal ‘will have to offer him a salary higher than that amount’ in order for him to agree to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Those figures ‘wouldn’t be a problem’ for Man City with Arsenal’s stance explained by Bolavip: ‘In Arsenal’s case, it’s a bit more complicated, since the Gunners have the money, but they don’t usually pay these kinds of figures to their players. Their highest-paid defender is Saliba with 14 million per year, and only five players earn more than 11 million.’

Carragher shocked Arsenal didn’t move for Barcola

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was baffled that Arsenal didn’t seriously enter the race to sign Bradley Barcola in the summer with the PSG star joining the Reds.

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Carragher said on the latest episode of The Overlap: “I’m happy it didn’t happen but I was looking at the Barcola thing.

“For me with Arsenal, left wing has always felt like where the drop is compared to [Bukayo] Saka, [Martin] Odegaard, [Kai] Havertz.

“The new kid [Christos] Tzolis has made a decent start. But the longer the Barcola thing went on, and then Arsenal didn’t get Vinicius Jr or Alvarez, I was thinking is that [signing Barcola] not the one?”

Agreeing with Carragher, Arsenal legend Wright added: “That is the player Arsenal need to sign. He comes in from a brilliant PSG side and he’s played with players who are on that level. Now he’s coming into a Liverpool side where he is that superstar and will bring them [his teammates] up there.

“That’s what we needed. Whether you think Morgan Rogers could have done that, I would have been happy with that. But Barcola was available.”