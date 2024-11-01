Arsenal have reportedly been continuing to scout another potential Palmeiras wonderkid, who could be the Brazilian team’s biggest sale yet.

In recent years, Palmeiras have agreed to the transfers of Danilo to Nottingham Forest for £17.8m (€20m, $21.7m), Endrick to Real Madrid for a fee that could rise to £51.6m (€60m, $65m), and Estevao Willian will head to Chelsea for £56m (€66.8m, $72.5m) in 2025.

Now, according to Brazil publication Nosso Palmeiras, Arsenal are interested in the Serie A team’s latest teenage sensation.

The Gunners have reportedly been scouting 18-year-old Luighi, who has also ‘caught the attention’ of several European scouts.

After impressing in Palmeiras’ Under-20 side, the young forward has since racked up a handful of first-team appearances – prompting Arsenal to take a look at the youngster.

The report adds that both the Gunners and Southampton have had bids for Luighi rejected, with the Brazilian giants said to have inserted an €80m (£67m, $86.8m) release clause in his contract – one that runs until the end of 2028.

That is a clear sign they want to keep onto Luighi for a while yet.

One of the ‘main names’ for Palmeiras

The report adds that Luighi, who scored nine goals in 19 games for Palmeiras’ U20 team this season, is seen as ‘one of the main names’ for the Brazilian team for next year.

Therefore, they are likely to refuse any offers from Arsenal, or any other potential suitor, for the time being.

The Brazil U17 international was promoted to the first-team squad this summer and soon after he signed a new four-and-a-half year contract.

Incidentally, Arsenal do not have an embarrassment of attacking riches when it comes to out-and-out strikers.

Gabriel Jesus is a long way from being an old fashioned number nine, Kai Havertz is first choice but he is, arguably, a false nine, and Leandro Trossard is in that ballpark as well.

Therefore, having a young striker for the future may be a shrewd move for the Gunners. Whether they are prepared to fork out €80m for Luighi is another question entirely.

Arsenal to return for summer target

Despite trying and failing to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the summer, Arsenal are considering moving again for the 23-year-old.

While they have Bournemouth loanee Neto for this season, the Gunners are said to want a long-term challenger to first-choice David Raya.

Elsewhere, Ruben Amorim’s impending move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United has reportedly not gone down well with star striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The prolific forward, who has come on leaps and bounds under Amorim, has been a target for Arsenal for quite some time and now that the 39-year-old is set to leave for the Premier League side, the Sweden international may try and depart the Portuguese outfit soon.

Finally, Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Ajax star, Jorrel Hato. Arsenal have been interested in the 18-year-old for months now but it may be harder to sign him now that the Reds are keeping tabs on him, too.

Who is Luighi?

Born in April 2006, he has been with Palmeiras since the age of 10 and made his first team debut for them in July 2024, a couple of months after turning 18.

By that point, Luighi already had a bundle of honours in his collection with Palmeiras’ youth teams, including the Brazilian U17 and U20 Championships. And he took the promotion to senior level in his stride, scoring at the Maracana against Flamengo on just his third appearance.

A forward, Luighi generally plays as a central striker but can also operate on the left wing to cut onto his stronger right foot. There are some at Palmeiras who believe he is better physically and technically than Endrick, who earned a big move to Real Madrid earlier this year.

At 6ft tall, Luighi boasts a useful degree of mobility as well, making him an ideal player to lead the line if he can fulfil his potential.