Arsenal reach major decision on Oleksandr Zinchenko future with key factor critical

Arsenal are in no rish to sell defender Zinchenko

Arsenal reportedly have no plans to sell left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer transfer window with one key factor playing into their decision.

The 27-year-old Ukraine international has been a key man for Mikel Arteta ever since he arrived in north London from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

However, he recently lost his place in Arteta’s first XI due to injury, leading to rumours that the Gunners are looking to cash in on Zinchenko in the summer.

Jakub Kiwior has impressed for Arsenal in the absence of the Ukraine star, who was at least back on the bench for Saturday’s win over Brentford.

Kiwior has started each of the Gunners’ last five games, all of which have ended in victory, although there are also reports that the 24-year-old could be offloaded himself at the end of the season.

As for Zinchenko, the versatile defender has been strongly linked with the likes of Newcastle and Bayern Munich.

However, Football Insider reports that Arsenal are in “no rush” to accept any offers for the former City star.

Zinchenko a big figure in Arsenal dressing room

They state that the main reason for that decision is down to how big of personality is in the dressing room at The Emirates.

His status as a serial winner is also valued highly by Arteta and his coaching staff.

Zinchenko has made 28 appearances across all competitions during the current season, scoring once and adding two assists.

He is currently under contract until June 2026 after the Gunners forked out £32million to secure his signature and has made 61 appearances for the club in total.

He’ll be hoping to return to the starting line-up for the second leg on Tuesday night’s Champions League last-16 clash with Porto, with Arsenal trailing 1-0 in the tie after defeat in Portugal.

After that the table-topping Gunners are not back in action until March 31 when they face a huge showdown with third-placed City.

