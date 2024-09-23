Joan Garcia could well move to Arsenal in the future, with a sale from Espanyol possible

Arsenal are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Joan Garcia after trying and failing to secure his signature this summer, with the Espanyol goalkeeper making it clear how he felt about missing out on a move to Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners submitted multiple offers for the 23-year-old but the La Liga team insisted he would only depart if Arsenal were willing to match the £25m (€30m, $33.2m) release clause in his contract.

Mikel Arteta’s men felt that figure was a bit steep, despite the 6ft 3in player being strongly recommended by the club’s goalkeeping coach – and one of Arteta’s most trusted allies – Inaki Cana.

In the end, the Gunners signed Neto on a season-long loan from Bournemouth – two years after they tried to recruit the experienced stopper from Barcelona; while backup keeper Aaron Ramsdale left for Southampton instead.

Now, the Daily Mirror claims Arsenal could re-explore a move for the Spaniard ahead of the January transfer window. But, even if he does move to the Emirates, he will be second choice behind David Raya.

Uncertainty over Garcia’s future

Garcia, whose contract at Espanyol runs until 2028 after signing a new deal last November, insisted he was not distracted by Arsenal’s transfer interest in him last month.

However, the Spain Under-21 international – who TEAMtalk can confirm is still on the Gunners’ radar – did admit the whole episode left him somewhat “isolated”.

“During the entire market, I was quite isolated. I was at the Olympic Games (with Spain) and when I arrived La Liga was already starting. The last few days were more intense, but I was very isolated, focusing on what I had to do, which is the field. I managed not to get distracted,” he said.

“Regarding my continuity, I am very happy that people are happy that I have stayed. I have worked all these years for this – playing with Espanyol in the First Division – and this is how it is. I hope to take advantage of it.

“With the Olympic Games, I came when the season was already beginning. I’ve barely had time to think about it. It was the opportunity I’ve been working for, and I couldn’t afford to have my head out of it. Everything comes to you, but I had to be very calm with my head where it should be.”

After making the number one jersey at Espanyol his own in recent months, it remains to be seen if he would want to trade that in to be a backup at Arsenal.

Arsenal target attacking reinforcements

While the search for another top goalkeeper is ongoing, Arsenal have reportedly turned their interest to River Plate attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester City are also said to be monitoring the 17-year-old, who is understood to be one of the most exciting young talents in South America.

Another youngster who has reportedly caught their eye is Villarreal winger Jeremy Pino, as the north London outfit look to provide cover and competition for star wideman Bukayo Saka.

Although Mastantuono and Pino, 21, would, arguably, be ones for the future, TEAMtalk confirmed that Arteta’s team are still not giving up hope of signing prolific Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

His £83m (€100m, $111m) release clause is a significant hurdle but that has not stopped the Gunners enquiring about the Sweden international.

Who is Joan Garcia?

Garcia was born in Sallent de Llobregat, Spain, in May 2001 and spent the bulk of his youth career at CF Damm and CE Manresa in Catalonia.

He joined Espanyol in 2016 and worked his way through the academy before making his first-team debut in a 3-2 win over SD Solares-Medio Cudeyo in the Copa del Rey in December 2021.

But the goalkeeper mainly acted as a back-up to Fernando Pacheco and made just nine more appearances in all competitions over the following two years.

He became the first-choice goalkeeper in March 2024 after an injury to Pacheco and kept eight clean sheets and conceded just seven goals from 14 Segunda Division games.

The 23-year-old kept another three clean sheets in the play-offs as Espanyol secured promotion to La Liga and then won gold in the Paris Olympics, although he was an unused substitute for Spain at the tournament.

Standing at 6ft 3ins, Garcia has been compared to Arsenal’s David Raya as he commands his area and is quick off his line to claim crosses. He is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, allowing Espanyol to play out from the back.

“We are dealing with a great goalkeeper, but we are also dealing with a great person,” Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza said. “His behaviour, his poise, his harmony and his tone of voice… for me, he’s top 10. That’s what I’ll take from him.”