Arsenal are open to selling either of two big-name attackers to ensure they can spend huge amounts in the summer, and a report claims two forwards valued at a combined £198m are in Mikel Arteta’s sights.

Arsenal look destined to fall short for a third consecutive season in the Premier League. The post-mortem on their title challenge has already begun, with the club’s lack of potent attacking weapons quickly emerging as an area ripe for improvement.

Injuries haven’t helped, though even with a clean bill of health Arsenal don’t possess a forward capable of putting up the numbers Mohamed Salah or Erling Haaland produce.

What’s more, neither of their recognised strikers – Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz – look capable of notching 15 goals per season, never mind the customary benchmark of 20.

Arsenal are well aware of their need to strengthen in attack and per the latest from the Mirror, they do intend to splash the cash.

Yet despite having a warchest to unload, a sacrifice may be necessary to sign the calibre of players they crave.

Accordingly, the report claims Arsenal could wave goodbye to either of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the summer.

Martinelli is Arteta’s regular starter on the left side when fit, while Trossard has become something of a super-sub since arriving from Brighton.

Yet tough choices will have to be made if Arsenal want to take the next step and per the report, either player could be offloaded to the Saudi Pro League where interest in the pair is present.

And if the Gunners do succeed in selling Trossard or Martinelli, the club will be in a stronger position to pull off an almighty double coup…

Arsenal want £198m double signing

Arsenal’s dream scenario in the striker position is signing Alexander Isak.

The Swede, 25, continues to haunt Premier League defences and his mark of 19 goals this season trails only Salah (25) and Haaland (20).

Indicating how deadly the Newcastle frontman is, Isak’s shot conversion rate of 28 percent is superior to both of his main rivals for the golden boot this season (Salah – 25 percent, Haaland – 21 percent).

Understandably, Newcastle hold Isak in the highest regard and value the striker at a whopping £150m.

A transfer of that size would obliterate the Premier League’s all-time record with regards to arrivals. Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m switch from Brighton to Chelsea is the current record holder.

The Mirror reaffirmed Arsenal want to sign Isak, while reports elsewhere have claimed the only way a deal is viable is if Newcastle miss out on Champions League football. The Magpies currently sit sixth in the table.

But per the Mirror, a new starting striker isn’t the only addition Arteta wants in the forward line.

An explosive new left winger is on the agenda too and Arsenal are already looking towards Spain.

The report stated: ‘the Gunners also want a new left winger which is why Trossard or Martinelli may make way with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams top of their list.’

Williams’ existing deal with Athletic contains a release clause worth €58m/£48m. Signing both he and Isak at Newcastle’s asking price would cost Arsenal a combined £198m.

Latest Arsenal news – Midfielder deal agreed / Sterling theory

In other news, Arsenal are said to have agreed personal terms with Norwegian midfield sensation, Sverre Nypan.

Elsewhere, pundit Gary Neville has suggested Arsenal never actually wanted to sign Raheem Sterling who continues to feature sparingly despite the club’s injury crisis in attack.

The forward was named on the bench last time out against Nottingham Forest, with midfielder Mikel Merino flanked by Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri in the front three.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville said: “Do you know what I think they’ve done? In the last part of the summer transfer window, I’m not sure Arsenal wanted to sign Raheem Sterling.

“I’m not sure Arsenal, as a club, wanted him. I think Arteta’s thought Sterling can play in all the positions up top and has basically told the club to get him in as cover. I

“think that’s what he said. He can play across the frontline so Arteta has looked at him as his second or third striker.

“They’ve ended up backing him and I think that’s put them off doing another deal in January of the same ilk because they’re thinking we brought Sterling in and Arteta hasn’t really used him.”