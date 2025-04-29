Arsenal are set to open talks with the agents of Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are ready to put a tempting package to the agents of Viktor Gyokeres after Andrea Berta got his way, and the truth behind claims Manchester United will steal a deal has emerged.

Gyokeres is a man in demand for a multitude of reasons, with his outrageous goals return this season high on the list. The Sporting CP ace has notched an incredible 52 goals in 48 matches across all competitions including SEVEN in his last two Primeira Liga outings.

The swede’s release clause is set at an even €100m. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Gyokeres can be signed for a much reduced fee.

A ‘verbal pact’ made between Gyokeres, his agents and Sporting’s hierarchy can see the striker leave for a figure in the €65m-€70m range.

The pact was made between all parties in exchange for Gyokeres agreeing to remain in Lisbon for the 2024/25 season.

As you might expect, Gyokeres is a hot topic in the transfer market and the expectation is he will leave Lisbon in the summer.

Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is a huge admirer of Gyokeres. Upon taking charge at the Emirates, David Ornstein confirmed Berta set his sights on signing Gyokeres and even prioritised a move ahead of Mikel Arteta’s No 1 option, Alexander Isak.

And according to the latest from GiveMeSport, Berta has got his way with Arsenal due to open talks with Gyokeres’ camp.

The report claimed: ‘Arsenal are set to hold talks with Gyokeres’ agent over a potential summer switch, according to GMS sources, and Berta is leading the charge to reach an agreement after there has been an increasing belief that the Sporting fan favourite is becoming more open to embarking on a fresh challenge at the Emirates Stadium.’

GMS added they’ve been ‘informed that Arsenal are preparing to discuss the package they are planning to offer when they open conversations with Gyokeres’ representatives and, having seen him find the back of the net four times during Sporting’s victory over Boavista last weekend, are making him their main focus ahead of the transfer window.’

Gyokeres is understood to pocket around £64,000-a-week at present and Arsenal will endeavour to find out how big of a pay rise he’s demanding before signing with his next club.

But with Gyokeres the club’s new No 1 striker target and money readily available for multiple major acquisitions, there is no suggestion Arsenal will be reluctant to offer a high salary.

What about Man Utd’s ‘done deal’?

Gyokeres is also a player of interest up at Old Trafford, with Man Utd manager, Ruben Amorim, previously coaching Gyokeres at Sporting.

Like Arsenal, Man Utd are in the market for a brand new No 9 and according to Football Insider, the Red Devils are ultra confident of finalising an agreement.

In fact, the outlet even went as far as stating sources believes Gyokeres to Man Utd this summer is a ‘done deal.’

However, those claims always appeared a touch fanciful, with David Ornstein previously insisting Liam Delap is actually Man Utd’s preferred option. The Englishman can be signed for just £30m following confirmation of Ipswich’s relegation to the Championship.

Furthermore, the GMS story touched on Man Utd and claimed the club have ‘given no indications that they are preparing to lodge a bid [for Gyokeres]’.

As such, all the signs point towards Man Utd following up their Matheus Cunha coup by moving for Delap.

The path is therefore clear for Arsenal to proceed with signing Gyokeres at their own pace and the upcoming talks with the player’s agent is the first step.

Latest Arsenal news – Chelsea man wanted / More Real Madrid misery

🔴⚪️ Arsenal explode into race for neglected Chelsea star; Barcelona threaten – sources

🔴⚪️ Arsenal humble Real Madrid AGAIN by ‘finalising’ dream Arteta signing