Arsenal ready to sanction exit for upcoming star as ‘agreement’ is in place with European outfit

Arsenal winger Marquinhos looks set to spend the season out on loan with a move to a European club now in the pipeline for the 20-year-old.

The Brazilian winger spent the second half of last season on loan with Norwich City in the Championship. He started out well at Carrow Road, with a goal and an assist in his first game for the Championship outfit.

Following his impressive debut though, he struggled to find much consistency for Norwich and was in and out of their starting 11.

From Arsenal’s perspective, another loan move this season seems wise and according to a recent report, a club from Europe is lining up his signature.

According to The Team, Arsenal and Nantes have reached ‘an agreement in principle’ for the loan deal of Marquinhos.

The report clarifies that the French side doesn’t have the option to buy included in the deal and so Arsenal still see the value in keeping him around.

He is contracted with Arsenal until 2027 and so it makes sense to keep an eye on him and let him develop properly while out on loan.

Arsenal have had great success with the loan market under Mikel Arteta. William Saliba for example hugely benefited from spending three seasons out on loan in Ligue 1.

Loan deal makes sense for now

Given the competition for places that Arsenal have in their forward ranks, a loan deal for Marquinhos ticks plenty of boxes.

He will get the chance to play in a top-five league and should get some regular game time with Nantes. The French side have had to fend off plenty of competition for his signature too.

The winger had also been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos were also said to be interested according to The Express.

Arteta handed the Brazilian his Arsenal debut last season after he completed a move from Sao Paulo last summer.

The Arsenal boss clearly has high hopes for the youngster as he sang his praises after Marquinhos scored his first goal for Arsenal against FC Zurich last year.

“He’s a player that is very popular, with no English, just with his smile and attitude has won the respect and admiration of everybody here,” Mikel Arteta told reporters.

“It was a big step for him as he hasn’t played enough minutes with us but we were willing to give him the opportunity, I think he deserved it.

“He took it really well and again, it’s another player that needs to keep developing, in order to do that we have to give them minutes and opportunities.”

Arsenal had the youngest squad in the Premier League last season and Arteta has done some great work with developing their youngsters.

Time will tell if Marquinhos is good enough to make the cut in North London, but a loan spell seems the best decision for his career at this stage.

