Arsenal want €100m to sell ‘sought-after’ star to Real Madrid

Arsenal have set a mammoth price on Riccardo Calafiori amid interest from Real Madrid, according to a report, which has revealed the defender’s stance on leaving the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

It was the Spanish media that initially reported that Real Madrid want to sign Calafiori from Arsenal in the summer of 2026.

New Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a centre-back who can also play as a left-back.

Since those rumours emerged, Real Madrid have signed Marc Cucurella, who is a left-back by trade and will go straight into Los Blancos’ starting line-up.

Ibrahima Konate has also moved to Madrid, but Mourinho remains keen on bringing in another centre-back who can be deployed at left-back.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have no plans whatsoever to sell Calafiori to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that the only way that the Gunners will sell the Italy international, who worked with Mourinho at AS Roma, is if the north London club get an offer of €100millon (£86.3m, $114.3m).

Describing Calafiori as ‘one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe’, TMW has stated: ‘At the moment, however, Arsenal’s position appears extremely clear.

‘The Gunners have no intention of letting go of the former Bologna player, considered a key element of Mikel Arteta’s coaching project.

‘Calafiori isn’t formally unsellable, but to open negotiations, an off-market offer in the region of three figures would be needed.

‘Only an offer exceeding €100 million could persuade the London club to consider a sale.’

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Real Madrid ruled out of signing Riccardo Calafiori

According to TMW, such a deal would effectively rule Madrid and Italian clubs out of the running for Calafiori.

The report continued: ‘A scenario that effectively rules out any Italian option.

‘Serie A clubs considering a return to the Italian defender would inevitably find themselves outside the financial parameters required by Arsenal, who view the player as a cornerstone of the team, both present and future.

‘From the player’s perspective, there are no signs of a breakdown either: he’s satisfied with his experience in England and has no intention of forcing a move this summer.’

Earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Madrid had made contact for Calafiori, but did not expect any bid from Los Blancos.

Romano said on his YouTube channel:: “What I can reveal is there’s been a contact with those close to Calafiori a few weeks ago, with Real Madrid asking for information on the Italian defender.

“He’s still a very important player for Arsenal, so it’s not an easy one at all.”

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