Arsenal and Real Madrid working on €90m ‘signing of the year’ after Arteta ‘request’ – report

A stunning report claims Arsenal are working towards making the ‘signing of the year’ by loaning a Real Madrid attacker in January before landing him outright for €90m in the summer.

Arsenal are odds-on favourites to lift their first Premier League title in over 20 years. The squad they’ve assembled is the envy of their Premier League rivals, though according to Spanish outlet E-Noticies, it could be about to get even stronger.

It’s remarkably claimed Mikel Arteta has ‘requested’ the signing of Real Madrid playmaker, Arda Guler, who after a superb start to the season under Xabi Alonso, has seen his role diminish as the campaign has worn on.

As with Endrick who left for Lyon on loan, it’s claimed Guler could be the next ‘gem’ to depart via that same method.

However, the difference in Guler and Arsenal’s case is an option or obligation to buy worth €90m / £78.15m would be included in any agreement. Endrick’s switch was a straight loan.

After describing the potential move as the ‘signing of the year’ and outlining the method of transfer Arsenal want, the report read: ‘All eyes are on Arda Güler.

‘The Turk started out being untouchable for Xabi Alonso, but he plays less and less and his prominence has diminished.

‘When a player of his talent enters this dynamic, the market smells blood and the big guys get ready.

‘Mikel Arteta is aware of the situation and has already requested the signing of Arda Güler to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield.

‘The coach sees him as an ideal footballer for his model: technical, associative and with the ability to break lines. In England they believe that he can become the new great creator of the project.’

Arda Guler to Arsenal…?

Guler is a player Arsenal have been linked with for a while, though until these types of claims are made from more reliable sources, Arsenal fans shouldn’t get their hopes up quite yet.

E-Noticies are a Barcelona-based publication and the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid bleeds into the journalism industry in Spain.

It’s more common than you might expect to see Real Madrid-centric outlets like Marca and Defensa Central publishing articles about Barcelona players leaving, or big-name players wanting Real Madrid.

Weeks and months then go by without their claims coming to fruition or more impartial observers backing up their reporting.

The same happens in Barcelona, and it’s perhaps not a coincidence a Catalonian outlet are talking up a raid on Real Madrid for a player who in truth, is already making a significant impact despite being just 20 years of age.

