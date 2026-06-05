According to reports, Arsenal have had a ‘massive offer rejected’ for Lille sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, but they can sign him on two conditions.

The Gunners are coming off a loss in the Champions League final after lifting the Premier League, and they are wasting no time in this summer’s transfer market.

Mikel Arteta‘s side were comfortably the best team in the Premier League this season, but there are still holes in their squad to upgrade and they look set to be active in the transfer market this summer.

Arsenal need to prioritise strengthening their forward line, but they are also looking to set themselves up for the future by landing several up-and-coming talents.

It has already emerged that they are in ‘advanced’ talks over signing Leicester City starlet Jeremy Monga, and they are also targeting Bouaddi.

We reported in March that the Gunners were preparing to make a big-money move for Bouaddi this summer, and that has now got underway.

The 18-year-old midfielder has already been capped twice for Morocco and a report from Africa Foot claims Arsenal have had a ‘massive offer’ worth €60m euros ‘rejected’ by Ligue Un outfit Lille.

The teenager is described as a ‘top priority’ target for Arsenal, though the ‘saga is far from over’ and they face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

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Two conditions for Bouaddi to Arsenal revealed

So the Gunners need to fend off competition from these Premier League sides for Bouaddi, while they ‘will have to increase their offer’ to around €70m to ‘convince Lille to part with their new gem’.

Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers is another player linked with Arsenal, and we have reported that they face a three-way battle for him.

But former Premier League striker Emile Heskey has explained why he thinks Rogers should be wary about joining Arsenal.

On Rogers joining Arsenal, Heskey told The Metro: “Would it be difficult to say no to Arsenal? Yes and no.

“You have to look at who is ahead of you in both teams. He’s top of the pile at Villa, he is the main man. If he goes to Arsenal, where would he be in that pecking order and does it suit the way he plays?”

Heskey continued: “He is a very intelligent player so I’m sure it would. But he has to figure out what he wants from his career.”

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