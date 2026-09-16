Arsenal are reportedly now in a ‘relentless push’ to sign a £17m starlet ahead of Aston Villa and Brighton in the upcoming January transfer window.

It already looks like the Gunners will be hard to stop in the Premier League and potentially other competitions this season, with Mikel Arteta‘s side winning their first seven games in all competitions.

This is partly because Arsenal have further strengthened since winning the Premier League title last season, having signed Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis in the summer.

Arsenal have also been working to secure their future by getting key players to sign new contracts, while they are targeting up-and-coming players.

The north London outfit have already struck deals to sign Andria Bartishvili, Edwin Quintero and Holger Quintero ahead of next year, and they are now reportedly targeting Sturm Graz starlet Luca Weinhandl.

Arsenal join fight for Weinhandl with £17m bid to ‘get deal done’

A report from Caught Offside claims Arsenal are ‘going strong’ for Weinhandl, with club chiefs now in a ‘relentless push to ensure the club is at the front of the queue for more elite young players’.

17-year-old midfielder Weinhandl is reportedly a ‘real gem’ at Sturm Graz, and he could move in January amid interest from these three Premier League clubs.

Arsenal have reportedly ‘filed detailed reports’ on Weinhandl, and while ‘nothing is advanced just yet’, it is claimed that a package worth around £17m will be enough to ‘get a deal done’.

Another priority for Arsenal should be a new left winger, because they are yet to replace Gabriel Martinelli following his move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Gunners have Tzolis and Eberechi Eze as options on the left flank, but this is a position to be upgraded, and it has emerged that they are interested in signing Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha.

But ex-Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere thinks his former club should turn to PSG if they could sign anyone to fix their wing department.

Aliadiere told Live Football Tickets: “Wow, that’s a tough one.

“I’m a great believer in team balance, a good dressing room and a healthy dressing room in order to succeed.

Straight away I was going to say Kylian Mbappé because I think he’s just the best player in the world.

“But would he integrate into that squad and that team? Would he play for the team or would he be more individual? I’m not too sure, so I don’t know whether that would be great.

“So I’d probably go for Kvaratskhelia at PSG because I think he’s a team player who works hard. And, like I said, he plays on the left-hand side, which is somewhere we could have strengthened this summer. I think that would be fantastic.”