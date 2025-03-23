Arsenal hold the advantage in the race for Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a ‘decisive raid’ on Sporting CP for goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, and the Gunners have a plan to beat the competition to the striker’s signature.

Mikel Arteta has made signing a new striker his top priority for the summer and the Gunners’ recruitment team and incoming sporting director Andrea Berta have drawn up a shortlist of targets.

Gyokeres, who has bagged an incredible 83 goals in 91 games for Sporting since joining in 2023, is expected to leave the club this summer. His contract includes a €100 million (£83.6m/$105.1m) release clause, but Fabrizio Romano says he’ll be available for less.

According to a new report from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha’s Mais Sport, Arsenal are ‘already preparing what they hope will be a decisive raid’ to secure the 26-year-old’s services.’

It’s claimed that the Gunners have requested a ‘formal meeting’ with Gyokeres’ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, who is said to be a ‘friend’ of Arteta.

The report adds that Arteta’s relationship with Cetinkaya could help them get ahead of rival suitors Manchester United.

As we have previously reported, Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is keen on a reunion with Gyokeres at Old Trafford.

Arsenal face serious competition for Viktor Gyokeres

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this month that Arsenal are interested in Gyokeres, along with Man Utd and Chelsea.

However, sources state that the Gunners are not convinced by his price tag – believed to be in the region of €65m-€75m (£54.5m-£62.9m).

Arsenal also have other strikers on their radar. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is the ‘dream’ target for Arteta, but again, his price tag could be a problem as he’s valued at around £150m.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another forward Arsenal are very keen on, while TEAMtalk understands that another swoop for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is also possible.

It’s also worth noting that Nottingham Forest have been heavily linked with a move for Gyokeres recently.

Forest are reportedly keen to make Gyokeres a marquee addition as they look to cement themselves as a top four Premier League side.

The race for Gyokeres is wide open at this stage, but the feeling among sources is that he could be on his way back to England in the coming months.

