Arsenal respond to first West Ham offer for Smith Rowe after pundit predicts Lingard-like impact

Emile Smith Rowe has been backed to emulate Jesse Lingard at West Ham, but there's a problem

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have rejected an attempt by West Ham United to take Emile Smith Rowe away on loan.

Smith Rowe recently became the subject of interest from West Ham as his struggles for playing time under Mikel Arteta continue. The attacking midfielder has only earned one start in the Premier League so far this season.

TEAMtalk learned that Arsenal would be open to letting Smith Rowe go, although West Ham sources were sceptical about a deal.

It has also transpired that Smith Rowe still wants to fight for his place at Arsenal, where he remains under contract until 2026.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta said at a press conference on Friday that he remains ‘really happy’ with Smith Rowe and acknowledges he would benefit from more gametime.

In turn, Romano has explained on Saturday that Arsenal have said no to West Ham’s approach for the 23-year-old.

Romano posted on X: “Arsenal have rejected West Ham initial approach for Emile Smith Rowe to join on loan.

“No intention to let ESR leave on loan as still considered key for Arteta squad; player also happy to stay at #AFC.”

Smith Rowe has already been loaned out twice before by Arsenal much earlier in his career, spending time with RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town.

In theory, another loan would benefit him because of the extra gametime he might receive, but Arsenal seem to be against the idea.

It means Smith Rowe will have to knuckle down as he plans to and work to regain Arteta’s trust.

Alternatively, suitors like West Ham will have to consider if it would be worth trying their luck with an offer to sign him on a permanent basis.

Smith Rowe backed to be ‘brilliant’ for West Ham

One pundit who would approve of Smith Rowe going to West Ham is Anton Ferdinand, who has claimed he could emulate the impact Jesse Lingard made on loan from Manchester United three years ago.

Ferdinand told Five: “We need depth in our squad, that was a major, major thing we saw in the week at Bristol – we need depth.

“We need depth and quality. And I’m telling you Emile Smith Rowe – he’d be brilliant.

“It’s almost like when we got Jesse Lingard, he needs to play, he’s hungry to play, he’s got a point to prove, West Ham’s the club that can get him going…”

West Ham began the weekend sixth in the Premier League table, meaning they are in contention to qualify for European football again as they enjoy a Europa League run this term.

In attacking midfield, they currently have the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Pablo Fornals on the books.

Paqueta is currently injured, though, while Kudus has gone to the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana and Fornals has been linked with an exit, which could be a return to La Liga.