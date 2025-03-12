Arsenal are intent on signing Athletic Club star Nico Williams as they ready themselves for an ‘unprecedented’ summer transfer window.

The Spain international is one of the most coveted wingers in the world but luring him away from Athletic Club has proven to be difficult. However, Arsenal are still huge admirers of the 22-year-old and hope to acquire his services for the 2025/26 campaign.

Williams still has a £49 million (€58m, $63.4m) release clause, which is seen as a bargain due to his incredible talent and form for the Basque outfit.

Despite rumours stating his move to the Emirates is a done deal, TEAMtalk understands that there is still work to do on this front.

Moreover, Liverpool and Barcelona have both made it known they are interested in the flying Spaniard, but the latter’s financial struggles make a deal for him more challenging.

Our sources state Williams is keen to play at a ‘historic European football club’ and in the most prestigious competitions; which is something Liverpool, Barcelona, and Arsenal can offer.

The Pamplona-born player has a real love for Athletic and has spoken openly about how the club is like a family to him.

While it would be incredibly difficult for him to say goodbye to that, he is open to the idea of taking the step up to a bigger team.

We understand that there is a feeling than an ‘unprecedented’ transfer window awaits Arsenal in the coming months and they will hope to bring in multiple attacking options in a bid to finally land manager Mikel Arteta some major silverware.

The north London outfit spent just over £200m (€237m, $259m) on transfers in the 2023/24 season but they could be prepared to top that this summer.

DON’T MISS: Brilliant Prem star ‘better than Odegaard’ advised to join Arsenal with move to Man Utd ‘circus’ ruled out

‘The relationship we have is incredible’

Earlier this month, Williams lifted the lid on why he chose to stay at Athletic last summer, despite links with Arsenal and Barcelona in particular.

The youngster, whose contract runs until 2027, admitted the relationship he has with the club and the fans is “incredible”.

He told France Football: “This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible. Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible. This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else.

“I decided to stay because of that. I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy, and I’m trying to do my best.”

Williams has been an important player for Ernesto Valverde’s side this season, scoring seven goals and as many assists in 35 matches.

They sit fourth in La Liga and face Roma in a second-leg Europa League round of 16 tie, with the Italians currently holding a 2-1 first-leg advantage.

Arsenal transfer roundup: Isak latest and Saliba drops hint

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Arsenal could make a huge offer for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer.

We understand that the £150m-rated (€178m, $194m) forward would be keen on a move to the Emirates but Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 25-year-old.

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has hinted he is not ready to leave the club just yet, despite links with Real Madrid.

He said: “I’m happy here. I’ve two years left [on my contract] as well. So there is nothing [to worry about]. I’m happy here [and] want to continue here.”

Finally, Arsenal are keeping tabs on €80m-rated (£67.5m, $87m) Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, if they fail to land other top attacking targets.

Which striker should Arsenal sign this summer?