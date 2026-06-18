Arsenal are lining up their first two signings of the summer transfer window after Fabrizio Romano revealed they have sent a first bid for Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions at the end of last month as Mikel Arteta led them to their first title for 22 years.

Arsenal missed out making it even more special when they lost 4-3 on penalties in the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain – but the Gunners are already making plans to further strengthen their squad.

Sporting director Andrea Berta and Arteta are making improving their attack their main priority for the summer with Arsenal already making strides in the market.

There had been rumours that Premier League rivals Brentford were looking to hijack the Gunners’ deal for Leicester City winger Monga – but now transfer expert Romano has revealed that Arsenal have sent an ‘official bid’ for the youngster.

On a deal for Monga, Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal sent official bid to Leicester City to get Jeremy Monga deal done. 16 year old winger keen on joining #AFC and deal moving quickly now with optimism to sign #LCFC talent, seen as huge prospect for the future.’

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Arsenal lining up a deal to sign PSG winger Barcola

Arsenal are looking to sign another winger too with rumours that Gabriel Martinelli and/or Leandro Trossard could leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

And now The Independent claims that Arsenal are ‘preparing’ an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Barcola, who scored one of France’s goals in their 3-1 win over Senegal.

The Gunners are ‘looking into the necessary details before lodging a bid’ and the French side’s ‘preference would be to keep the attacker but they are also open to reshaping the attack themselves’.

The report adds: ‘There is yet a possibility that Arsenal buy both Rogers and an attacker, such as Barcola, which underlines Arteta’s insistence on going to the next level, despite winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final, only to lose to Barcola’s PSG.’

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Paul Merson has previously called on Arsenal to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and PSG attacker Désiré Doué this summer.

Merson said on The Sports Agents podcast earlier this month: “What Arsenal have done is amazing, but they’ve got to go out now, for me, and buy that real, real… You know, I think Doué as well at PSG. I would like a Doué and an Alvarez, and if they got them, then wow – I dread to think who’s going to stop Arsenal!”

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