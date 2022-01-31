Arsenal have confirmed they have signed USA defender Auston Trusty on a permanent deal, and his pathway into Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven has been revealed.

Gunners fans were fully aware the final hours of their transfer window could be busy ones. Arsenal have been seeking reinforcements in the final third throughout the month. Dusan Vlahovic was targeted, though the Serbian marksman would ultimately sign with Juventus.

Alternative targets including Alexander Isak and Ousmane Dembele have been touted. Alvaro Morata too was mentioned, but moves in those regards have all fallen flat.

Instead it was expected the big story would revolve around the future of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona are chasing the Gabon striker, and news as to whether their chase would succeed or fail had flip-flopped throughout the day.

However, with the clock winding down, it now appears the 32-year-old is in course to leave north London in a deal that has raised eyebrows.

But Arsenal’s focus on deadline day has not solely been on Aubameyang. On the contrary, the club have now announced they have signed American centre-back Auston Trusty from Colorado Rapids.

The news was confirmed via their official website, with the 23-year-old signing a permanent deal.

Standing at 6ft 4in tall, the commanding centre-half played a pivotal role in the Rapids’ march to the top of the MLS Western Conference table last season.

Auston Trusty pathway laid out

Trusty will be loaned straight back to Colorado for the next five months before linking up with his new Gunners teammates in May.

Arsenal’s article suggested Trusty will then be loaned out to a European side in the 2022/23 season in order to gain further experience.

As such, Arsenal fans may not see Trusty in a Gunners shirt for another 18 months.

Nonetheless, with a clear plan to aid his development already in place, Mikel Arteta will be hoping his new signing can make an impact from 2023 and beyond.

