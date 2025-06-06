Arsenal are showing ‘genuine’ interest in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, with two sources detailing the latest on their pursuit including the eye-watering transfer fee in play.

The Gunners are determined to make a minimum of three impactful additions this summer that will transform the club from challengers to champions.

Martin Zubimendi is expected be signing number one, with Arsenal agreeing to meet the €60m release clause in his contract with Real Sociedad. Personal terms are also in place, though the midfield maestro is still to undergo a medical.

Elsewhere, Arsenal aim to revamp their forward line by signing two new starters to play alongside Bukayo Saka.

A left winger and striker are wanted and throughout the month of May, Arsenal were heavily linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

The right-footed winger primarily plays on the right side for Real Madrid, though would actually be more suited to lining up on the left. It is only because of the presence of Vinicius Jr that Rodrygo has been slotted in on the right side over the years.

Sky Germany were the first to reveal Arsenal’s interest in the 24-year-old Brazilian. However, talk of a deal went quiet after Rodrygo reportedly demanded wages of around £300,000-a-week.

Furthermore, reports in Spain stated Rodrygo won’t push to leave Real Madrid until he’s held clear-the-air talks with new manager, Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo is understood to feel aggrieved at his waning influence at the club since the high profile arrivals of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

When former boss Carlo Ancelotti changed up his tactics and went with a midfield four and front two, it was generally Rodrygo that was relegated to the bench, with Vinicius and Mbappe proving undroppable.

The latest out of Spain still states Rodrygo is seeking clarity from Alonso regarding his role and importance if he stays.

But according to reports from both Sky Sports and journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are ready to pounce if the door swings open.

Firstly, Sky Sports declared: ‘Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as they continue to plan the best way of strengthening their squad this summer.’

The report continued: ‘Rodrygo is high among the left-wingers on their list along with players such as Nico Williams, Leroy Sane and Morgan Rogers – and the club want to sign proven quality.

‘Reports in Spain claim Rodrygo is set for talks with new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso this week, with the 24-year-old’s future unclear despite three years left on his contract.’

Expected Rodrygo transfer fee revealed

Taking to X, Jacobs termed Arsenal’s interest in signing Rodrygo ‘genuine’.

Furthermore, Jacobs revealed Real Madrid are ‘open’ to selling if Arsenal table a bid in the €90m-€100m range.

That currently equates to £76m-£84.4m and a deal anywhere in that range would make Rodrygo Arsenal’s second most expensive signing of all time. Only Declan Rice via his £105m switch from West Ham cost more.

“Rodrygo situation remains one to watch this summer,” began Jacobs. “Arsenal interest is genuine, but no approach yet. One of several options Andrea Berta is broadly considering.

“Other Premier League clubs also discussed back in May, including Chelsea and Liverpool, but no meaningful approach from either.

“Chelsea aware of the market opportunity but have other priorities as it stands, including Jamie Gittens. Also long-standing Saudi interest in Rodrygo dating as far back as summer 2023.

“As revealed, Real open to selling for a €90-€100m package but Rodrygo side are for now solely focused on Xabi Alonso and understanding his plans.”

Latest Arsenal news – Chelsea raid ON / Striker developments / Transfer announced

What Arsenal would be getting from Rodrygo