Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are in 'serious talks'

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are in ‘serious’ transfer talks and the two types of deal in play have been revealed – along with the expected transfer fee.

It’s been slow going thus far at The Emirates, though plenty of deals – both arrivals and exits – are in the works for the final stages of the winter window.

The Telegraph as well as our own sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed Kieran Tierney is on the cusp of signing a pre-contract agreement with former club Celtic.

It’s our understanding that Tierney could join Celtic this month via the loan route ahead of signing outright in the summer via the pre-contract agreement.

Elsewhere, fellow left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko, has the green light to leave. Borussia Dortmund explored a deal, though according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, their interest has cooled.

That might not matter for Arsenal, however, with Plettenberg bringing news of Atletico Madrid stepping into the void.

Diego Simeone’s side have now entered ‘serious talks’ over Zinchenko’s signing and indicating their strong desire to strike a deal, they’re open to two methods of transfer Arsenal can pick between.

Taking to X, Plettenberg reported: “Understand that Atletico Madrid have now entered the race for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

“Serious talks are underway, with Atletico open to either a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy. Current price valuation: €20m + add-ons. The 28-year-old left-back is keen to leave Arsenal.

“Dortmund remain in the race but are currently less active, as the package is too expensive and BVB are looking for a player who can also play as a centre-back.”

What about arrivals?

Finding buyers for Tierney and Zinchenko is all well and good, but without arrivals, Arsenal will be no better-placed to overhaul Liverpool and lift their first Premier League trophy since 2004.

The main area of need in most people’s eyes – Mikel Arteta included – is the striker position.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Arsenal ARE working on a major striker signing when providing his insight 10 days ago.

“For the January window, Arsenal are working on the striker position,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Mikel Arteta confirmed after the injury to Gabriel Jesus that Arsenal are working for a new addition. And I can tell you that in the last 24-48 hours there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about the situations of important players around Europe.

“So Arsenal are exploring opportunities for the striker position. Let’s see what they will be able to do, but for sure Arsenal are looking at that, work in progress.”

Arteta has since spoken publicly about Arsenal’s need for a new frontman on multiple occasions. The most recent of those instances came ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

“My opinion is clear that we lost two very, very important players, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. So we lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the frontline, it’s clear,” Arteta said.

“It is clear that in the period that we lost them, ideally we need some help. We were short already and now we are even shorter. The team still copes with that.”

However, he said he would only do “what is right for the club” and is “actively looking” to “get the right player”.

“Any player, no,” he added. “[It has to be] someone that makes us better and has an impact in the team.”

The Gunners have been linked with all manner of strikers including Matheus Cunha, Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Thuram and Alexander Isak.

However, the next signing Arsenal do make may actually come in midfield – and it won’t help the club’s title charge this season…

