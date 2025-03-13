Arsenal’s hopes of signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong have reportedly been dealt a blow but incoming sporting director Andrea Berta has set his sights on three different signings.

Last weekend, Arsenal struck an agreement with the former Atletico Madrid sporting director to join them this summer, months on from the resignation of Edu.

Speculation has now turned to what players the Italian will help bring to the Gunners at the end of the season and amid De Jong’s contract uncertainty, Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with the Dutchman.

The 27-year-old’s deal runs until the summer of 2026 and it has been up in the air whether Barcelona will try and sell him in the coming months, rather than losing him for free next year.

Now, according to Cadena SER, De Jong has indicated he is very keen to extend his current terms after being given more game time under manager Hansi Flick.

The Netherlands international is said to be on big wages so that could be a stumbling block when it comes to striking a new deal, however.

If he does sign, Berta is reportedly targeting two midfielders and a striker for Arsenal ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal target two midfielders and a striker

According to TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs, Arsenal’s interest in Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has not wavered with the impending arrival of Berta.

However, he adds that the Spainard is an “Edu target”, while he is keen on recruiting Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Jacobs says the Gunners, who look set to miss out on a Premier League title once again, may try and recruit both midfielders, along with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “So Zubimendi is very much the Edu target, but Berta is going to be looking at Bruno Guimaraes. And my understanding is that Arsenal may try for both Zubimendi and Guimaraes, plus Isak or Sesko.”

It seems the north London outfit, who could yet win this season’s Champions League, are preparing for a huge summer transfer window.

Which striker should Arsenal sign this summer?