Arsenal have been ‘lobbying hard’ to beat Chelsea to the signature of an English winger who has already told teammates he’s changing clubs this summer, and a move to north London is looked upon favourably, according to reports.

The Gunners are gearing up for an important summer, and the funds are there to make impactful additions in multiple positions. Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad has been lined up to take Jorginho’s place in midfield. Zubimendi can be signed via a €60m release clause, and per Fabrizio Romano, Jorginho will join Brazilian side Flamengo once his contract expires on June 30.

However, of far greater interest to most Arsenal fans is who the club will sign in the forward line.

Indeed, Arsenal once again boast the Premier League’s meanest defence this season. It’s in attack where they’ve fallen short, with champions Liverpool scoring an eye-watering 17 goals more (81 to 64).

A new striker will be signed, with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres the number one target of sporting director Andrea Berta.

But today’s update regards the left wing position and the Gunners’ quest to sign an upgrade on the increasingly inconsistently Gabriel Martinelli.

According to German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten, Arsenal have shoved Chelsea aside for the signing of Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Gittens.

Chelsea’s interest in adding the 20-year-old Englishman to their ranks is well documented. Taking to X last week, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg declared: “Chelsea are very keen to sign Gittens and have made their interest clear to the player’s camp.”

But Ruhr Nachrichten state Arsenal have been ‘lobbying hard’ to steal a deal and their efforts are beginning to pay off.

Arsenal are now reported to be frontrunners in the race and numerous more positive signs have quickly emerged…

Jamie Gittens to Arsenal latest

Firstly, it’s stated Gittens has already informed his Dortmund teammates that he’s leaving the club this summer.

‘Jamie Gittens announces BVB departure in the dressing room,’ stated Ruhr Nachrichten.

Gittens was on the books of Reading, Chelsea and Manchester City before embarking on a new chapter in Germany. Per the report, he feels the time is right to return to England and is open to relocating to north London.

Another positive sign comes in the form of Dortmund’s willingness to cash in. Dortmund are no stranger to selling their best stars and Gittens will be no different.

Ruhr Nachrichten stated an offer in the €50m-€60m range would be difficult to refuse. That roughly equates to £42.5m-£51m and is a range well within Arsenal’s means.

Gittens has notched 12 goals and five assists across all competitions for Dortmund this campaign. One of those goals came against Real Madrid in the Champions League when Gittens showcased excellent timing and movement to elude his marker and poach a goal at the far post.

IN FOCUS – Jamie Gittens career timeline

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Born in 2004, Gittens was honed mainly in the Reading academy (with a brief stint at Chelsea) before moving to Manchester City at under-14 level.

➡️ Gittens spent two years with City before moving to Germany to join the Borussia Dortmund academy.

➡️ In the 2021-22 season, Gittens scored six goals in four games in the UEFA Youth League for Dortmund’s U18s.

➡️ He earned his Bundesliga debut for the senior team in April 2022, coming on as a sub against Wolfsburg.

➡️ In July 2022, he helped England win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship as a starter in the final.

➡️ He scored his first Bundesliga goal in August 2022, four days after turning 18.

➡️ In February 2023, he came on as a sub against Chelsea to make his Champions League debut.

➡️ Gittens was called up by England’s U21s for the first time in September 2023.

➡️ He scored his first Champions League goal – and got an assist in the same game – against AC Milan in November 2023.

➡️ He featured as a late sub in the Champions League final in June 2024 as Dortmund lost to Real Madrid.

➡️ Gittens scored braces on his first Bundesliga and Champions League appearances of the new season in August and September 2024 respectively.

➡️ He reached 10 goals for the season, for the first time in his career, by January 2025 – by which point he already had five assists for the season to his name too.