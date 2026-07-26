Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal ‘agree deal’ for record-breaking midfielder and ‘medical completed’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have sealed a deal to sign Axel Donczew from Cardiff City, with the transfer guru also bringing an update on the Gunners’ quest to bring Bruno Guimaraes to the Emirates Stadium.

On July 23, The Athletic reported that Arsenal were ‘set to sign’ Donczew from Cardiff in the summer transfer window.

Donczew made history for Cardiff in October 2025, when he became the youngest player to ever represent the Bluebirds’ first team.

The midfielder was 15 years and 234 days of age at the time, as he came on as a second-half substitute against Newport County in the EFL Trophy.

Donczew, who can play in attacking midfield as well as in wide positions, made another first-team appearance for Cardiff against AFC Wimbledon in December 2025.

Transfer guru Romano has now reported that Arsenal have agreed on a deal for the 16-year-old Welsh wonderkid, who has already completed a medical.

Romano wrote on X at 8am on July 26: “Arsenal agree deal to sign 16 year old talent Axel Donczew from Cardiff City, here we go!

“Donczew became Cardiff City’s youngest ever player in the EFL Trophy in October 2025, now set to sign for Arsenal this week.

“16 year old already completed his medical at #AFC.”

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Arsenal talks with Newcastle over Bruno Guimaraes imminent

While Donczew could well get his chance for the Arsenal first team next season, given that he is only 16, the Welsh teenager has been signed by manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta with a view to the long term.

For the here and now, Arsenal are trying to get a deal done for Bruno Guimaraes, with Romano bringing the latest on the Gunners’ pursuit of the Newcastle United and Brazil international midfielder.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then guys, on Arsenal, don’t forget the Bruno Guimaraes story because Arsenal are expected to return to the table over next week for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Arsenal want Bruno.

“Mikel Arteta considers Bruno a top priority, so Arsenal are expected to be back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week.

“It’s going to be an important week of new contacts.

“Then if the deal can get done already next week or not, this depends on the negotiation on the two clubs.

“The player has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, so Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have an agreement.

“Mikel Arteta is pushing to get Bruno Guimaraes because Mikel Arteta considers Bruno Guimaraes the perfect midfielder for Arsenal project, but now Bruno is keen.

“Arsenal are ready, depends on the agreement with Newcastle.

“But Arsenal are not giving up.

“Arsenal are ready to go strong for Bruno Guimaraes.

“So, it’s going to be a crucial moment for this negotiation.

“Obviously, Arsenal are going to be busy with this one, obviously Newcastle already signed Bamba in midfield, but it’s also true that they also lost Sandro Tonali.

“Newcastle have always been in conversation over the recent days for Bergvall, but there is also Nottingham Forest.

“So, there are plenty of movements around midfielders in top European clubs.

“We have to be attentive because there is going to be movements, but for sure, a crazy, crazy moment on the market.”

Romano noted on X at 6:59am on July 26: “Arsenal set for new club to club contacts next week for Bruno Guimaraes deal.

“Personal terms in place and new approach with Newcastle anticipated to proceed + £70m proposal expected to be improved.

“Deal depends on #NUFC decision on exit/price.”

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