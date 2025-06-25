Arsenal have agreed a deal with Brentford to sign midfielder Christian Norgaard, who could become the Gunners’ first signing of the summer transfer window, though two more are also imminent.

The 31-year-old Danish international is set to be brought in as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who is leaving Arsenal when his contract expires on June 30.

Mikel Arteta was keen to bring in a midfielder with Premier League experience to replace Partey, and now the signing of Norgaard is all but sealed.

That’s according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Arsenal have now reached an agreement with Brentford after lodging an €11 million (£9.3 million / $12.8 million) bid.

“Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement done club to club after €11m proposal sent today,” Romano posted on X.

“Personal terms also agreed with Nørgaard set for medical, Brentford have authorized the player to travel. New midfielder to replace Thomas [Partey].

Norgaard joined the Bees in 2019 and has made 196 appearances for the club, notching 13 goals and 18 assists in the process, and is now ready to take on a new challenge at the Emirates.

Arsenal close in on triple signing

Arsenal’s business is far from done, and they are also expected to confirm the signings of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga imminently.

The announcement of Zubimendi’s arrival at the Gunners is expected soon, after the news broke on June 23 that the midfielder had flown in to sign his contract.

Arsenal are understood to be paying Real Sociedad a fee slightly more than his €60million (£51m / $69m) release clause in order to schedule some of the payments further down the line.

Kepa, meanwhile, is set to become Arsenal’s new back-up keeper to David Raya.

Romano gave his ‘here we go’ confirmation on Kepa earlier after Arsenal triggered the Spanish shot stopper’s £5m release clause.

Arsenal have all but sealed this triple signing but there is still more work to do for Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta, with a new striker the next priority for the London club.

Latest Arsenal news

