Arsenal are weighing up a move for a £20m-rated midfielder, and while he has the green light to leave via a ‘gentleman’s agreement’, a sale could wreck his current club’s season, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta has stated Arsenal are attentive to opportunities in the winter window and won’t hesitate to make a move if the circumstances are right.

Many among the Arsenal fanbase are hopeful of a blockbuster addition to the forward line. Alexander Isak of Newcastle is the club’s No 1 striker target, though a January move is virtually impossible given the Swede’s £100m-plus valuation and Newcastle’s extreme reluctance to sell.

Instead, a new signing on the wings to provide cover for the injured Bukayo Saka could be on the agenda, while a fresh report from FootballTransfers states central midfield could be strengthened.

It’s claimed Arsenal have lingering doubts over the futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho who are both over 30.

Speaking last week, Arteta revealed Arsenal don’t intend to discuss the futures of the midfield duo until later in the season. Partey (31) and Jorginho (33) are both in the final six months of their respective deals.

“I don’t want to start to have these conversations now, I want to have these conversations much later because the focus has to be on what we have to do in the season,” said Arteta (as quoted by The Evening Standard). “They can understand the intentions and then we can see what we can do.

“It’s close communication with them to understand as well what their idea is, what they want to do, express as well our intentions and then let’s decide for everybody what is the best option there.

“But it’s two players that I am very, very happy with. They are such a value in the squad. And I want to keep them as well with the right mind frame, because the most important part of the season is coming now.”

In lieu of the uncertainty pervading Partey and Jorginho’s futures in north London, FootballTransfers stated Arsenal are sizing up Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham.

Jobe is the younger brother of Jude Bellingham and per the report, he struck a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Sunderland when signing a new contract in August.

It’s claimed the unofficial agreement ‘allows him to depart for a Premier League club should a suitable offer arise.’

On the subject of what a ‘suitable offer’ looks like, a separate report from talkSPORT claimed Bellingham is valued at £20m by Sunderland.

Arsenal can gazump Tottenham for Jobe Bellingham

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been told bitter rivals Tottenham are also casting their eye on Bellingham.

However, it’s out understanding that Spurs are content to wait until the summer, with central midfield not one of the four positions they’re aiming to strengthen this month.

As such, and if Arsenal make a move in the winter window, they’d not only be signing one of the country’s brightest young midfielders but they’d also be denying their near neighbours a transfer coup of their own.

In the event Sunderland do adhere to the alleged ‘gentleman’s agreement’ and cash in on the 19-year-old, we’ve been reliably informed they’d MUCH rather sell in the summer and not in January.

That stance is perfectly understandable given Sunderland are currently in the midst of a promotion push and Bellingham forms a key part of their starting eleven.

Regis Le Bris’ side currently sit fourth in the Championship table, just three points off Leeds United in top spot. Failure to secure automatic promotion should at least result in Sunderland making the play-offs.

Bellingham has started every league match he’s been available for this season and regularly completes the full 90 minutes.

His excellent progress at club level this term resulted in the midfielder making his debut for England at Under-21 level in November.