Arsenal snubbed summer move for Brazilian star as Gunners opted against bidding for €10m ace

Arsenal were interested in signing Brazilian youngster Bitello this summer, but the club ultimately decided against making a move for the midfielder.

Dynamo Moscow managed to prize the 23-year-old away from Gremio in the final days of the transfer window for a fee of around €10million.

Before the Russian club swooped in, many European clubs had expressed an interest in the Brazilian star, including Arsenal.

The Gunners’ interest in Bitello stretches back to earlier in the summer after the Gremio star had caught the eye of Edu.

Arsenal ultimately opted against signing the midfielder, but they have been keeping tabs on him since. He will now get his chance to impress in European football with Dynamo Moscow.

Bitello had also been subject to interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey this summer, but Dynamo Moscow managed to win the race for his signature in the end.

The 23-year-old impressed while playing in South America and will now be looking to have a similar impact in European football. In 93 appearances for Gremio he scored 19 goals.

Arsenal never made an official offer

According to Timur Lepsaya who is an agent and former director, Arsenal were interested in the 23-year-old but they never made an official offer.

“The amount [Dinamo Moscow paid] for Bitello is more than justified. Bitello was on the radar of many European clubs,” Lepsaya told Championat.

“I know Gremio well. I know their sporting director. They are very professional people. Gremio currently have financial problems and were interested in selling Bitello. But at the initial stage of the transfer window, they rejected, for example, an offer from Monaco, which was less than 10 million euros.

“Arsenal were also interested in the Brazilian. But, as far as I know, they did not make an offer.

“Feyenoord made an official offer in the last days of the European transfer window. Feyenoord were ready to pay the required 10 million euros, but they could not agree with Gremio on a payment structure. The Dutch club was ready to pay the amount only within three years.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the Gunners will go back in for Bitello in the future as they were clearly sniffing around his signature this summer.

