Arsenal soften stance on midfielder exit as ‘favourable terms’ give Juventus good chance at snare

Juventus reportedly believe they can get Thomas Partey on ‘favourable terms’ as Arsenal are prepared to drop their asking price for the midfielder.

Juve are ramping up their attempts to sign a new midfielder at the moment. Their desire to recruit in the centre of the park is driven by the suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

Both those absences have left them light on quality in midfield, and they’re looking to the Premier League for reinforcements.

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Arsenal man Partey seem to be the leading candidates at the moment.

The price tags for both have been quoted at £26million. It’s said Juventus are looking to ‘lower Spurs’ requests’ for Hojbjerg and a separate report stated that the Serie A side are unlikely to be able to pay for Partey at that price.

However, they could be given a reprieve as they attempt to snare one of those men.

While Sky Italia states Max Allegri’s ‘favourite’ is Hojbjerg, the report details the difficulty Juventus will find in that pursuit given the fee Tottenham want to receive.

However, it’s also suggested that Partey is very much ‘liked’ by the club. What’s more, things could be heading in the right direction in that particular pursuit, as Juventus believe they can get him ‘on favourable terms’.

Partey price ‘falling’ giving Juve hope

That’s a change from Arsenal’s stance on a sale in late October, when it was reported Mikel Arteta had no intention of selling Partey.

However, Il Bianconero has reinforced that the Gunners’ stance is now softening and a deal could become easier to facilitate.

Indeed, that report states that the price is ‘falling for him’ and he therefore ‘remains on the list’.

The report also reiterates that Juve know they ‘have to give priority’ to the midfield, hence their interest in the Arsenal man among others.

It’s not mentioned in either report how much Arsenal would allow Partey to leave for.

However, given the last reported figure was £26million, it seems it’ll be below that, and Juventus will hope they can drive the price down as low as possible.

If they can’t, they’ll likely move onto another midfielder, given their need to recruit in the January window.

