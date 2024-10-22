Arsenal stance on Chelsea raid revealed as Blues name their price for unwanted star on huge wage

Arsenal are reportedly unlikely to sign Raheem Sterling permanently from Chelsea at the end of the season, with the Blues’ valuation of the winger now revealed.

The England international left Stamford Bridge after Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made it clear that he wasn’t part of his plans, prompting his last-minute loan switch to Arsenal.

Sterling, 29, has made six appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring one goal in the process. He started Arsenal’s last Premier League game against Bournemouth, which they lost 2-0. Mikel Arteta took him off after just 37 minutes following William Saliba’s red card.

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea are willing to sell Sterling for £25m at the end of the season, significantly less than the £50m they paid to bring him in two years ago.

It’s claimed that Arsenal are ‘weighing up the possibility’ of signing Sterling permanently but value him at £15m, so that could make negotiations ‘tough.’

Sterling is open to joining Arsenal on a permanent deal but the big obstacle is his wages. He earns an eye-watering £325,000 per week with Chelsea, making him the fifth-highest earner in the Premier League.

The Gunners aren’t willing to match that salary and therefore, Sterling would have to take a significant pay cut to stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal draw up winger transfer shortlist

Arsenal are ‘actively scouting’ wide players as they look to bring in more quality cover for Bukayo Saka, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

Saka’s knock is not a serious one but reports suggest that Arteta wants more competition in the winger position and Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has already drawn up a shortlist of options.

According to Arsenal journalist Charles Watts, Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo are options, while Arsenal are unlikely to sign Sterling permanently next summer.

“Jamie Gittens is another player who has been named as a potential target for Arsenal,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“But, like Semenyo, it’s really too early to be talking with any real substance about who the club might look to bring in to strengthen their squad.

“It remains to be seen whether Arsenal look to do any business in January. I’m sure they will if they can, but we all know it’s a very difficult month to do anything significant when it comes to transfers.

“That’s not to say that they won’t dip into the market. If the right opportunity arises then I’m sure they will go for it, but it’s still more likely they wait until the summer to spend big money.

“Gittens has caught the eye of late and we know Arsenal will be looking at options out wide. They have Raheem Sterling right now, but it’s tough to see that loan being made permanent come the end of the campaign.”

If Sterling doesn’t sign for Arsenal permanently next summer there is a good chance that the England international will once again end up in limbo.

A resurgence at Chelsea seems to be off the cards and given his astronomical wages, there are only a handful of clubs that can afford to sign him permanently.

Previous reports have claimed that Sterling is not interested in joining a Saudi Pro League team and that he snubbed interest from there over the summer.

Arsenal eye midfield, striker reinforcements

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also looking to strengthen in midfield, per reports, and are sizing up RB Salzburg’s 20-year-old playmaker Oscar Gloukh.

The Israeli international has provided seven goal contributions in seven matches in the Austrian Bundesliga this term and would not only provide adequate cover for Martin Odegaard if signed, but allow Mikel Merino to play in a more familiar deeper role.

Gloukh is reportedly valued by Salzburg at €35m (£29.2m / $38m). Along with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also showing an interest in Gloukh.

Arsenal also continue to keep tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and reports suggest that he could be available for as little as £50m next summer.

The Gunners’ recruitment chiefs are said to be big admirers of Vlahovic as they consider bringing in competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Vlahovic, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are all on Arsenal’s striker shortlist, but it’s unlikely they’ll splash the cash on a new centre-forward in January at this stage.

IN FOCUS: Raheem Sterling’s highs and lows

Highs

Sterling won his first Premier League title in 2017/18 after registering 18 goals and 11 assists in 33 league appearances for Manchester City.

After winning his second Premier League title in 2018/19, he also picked up the PFA Young Player of the Year award and the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

The England international scored a brace against Watford in the FA Cup final as City won 6-0 and secured a domestic treble.

He enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2019/20, registering 31 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions.

The winger scored three goals at Euro 2020 to help England reach the final and was also named in the Team of the Tournament.

Lows

Sterling failed to score for England at Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup and had a three-year international goal drought between October 2015 and October 2018.

He started for City in the 2021 Champions League final but produced a poor performance as they lost 1-0 against Chelsea.

The winger moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2022 but endured a difficult debut season, scoring just nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

He was loudly booed by Chelsea fans during a poor display in the 2024 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City, when he missed a penalty and a plethora of other chances.

After failing to rediscover his best form at Chelsea, Sterling was left out of the England squad for Euro 2024.

