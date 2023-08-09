Arsenal star agrees personal terms with European outfit as Gunners haggle over price tag

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has agreed personal terms with AS Monaco, but the Gunners are still holding out for around £50m.

The situation surrounding Balogun is an interesting one right now. Balogun seems keen on a fresh start elsewhere, but no team is yet to match Arsenal’s lofty valuation.

Inter Milan have already been knocked back in their attempts to sign him, but a move to Monaco could be on the cards.

The Arsenal forward showcased his goalscoring prowess while out on loan in Ligue 1 last season with Reims.

Balogun scored 21 league goals and showcased himself to be one of the top strikers in France. With those sorts of stats, it’s no wonder Monaco are interested.

According to RMC Sport, Balogun has agreed personal terms with Monaco, but the French side are yet to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

The report states that Monaco’s opening bid was worth around £34m, while Arsenal are still said to be holding out for a fee of around £50m.

With the new Premier League season right around the corner, Balogun now finds himself in limbo as he waits on the two clubs to agree upon a deal.

In an ideal world, the 22-year-old would have moved before the start of the new league season, but Arsenal haven’t received any acceptable bids so far.

Could a loan-to-buy deal work?

Balogun has made it clear that he doesn’t want to spend another season out on loan, but perhaps a loan-to-buy option could be the best of both worlds.

After Inter’s deal for Gianluca Scamacca collapsed, they have renewed their interest in the Arsenal frontman, but also seem unwilling to match Arsenal’s asking price.

Ben Jacobs believes that while Balogun doesn’t want to go out on loan again, he could be swayed by a loan deal with the option to buy.

“Of course, Balogun says he doesn’t want to go out on loan, but let’s just wait and see whether a loan with an obligation or even a loan with an option to buy changes his mind because it’s a lot more settling for a player if they know that the loan has the possibility of becoming permanent or the obligation of becoming permanent,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

“I sense, from asking around, that would change Balogun’s mind. When he says he doesn’t want to go out on loan again, what he’s basically saying is he doesn’t want to be loaned with no option and then brought back to Arsenal in the same position in a year’s time.

“But if, financially speaking, there was a suitor that preferred to do a loan now, but was willing to add an option or obligation, then I don’t see why Balogun would be against that because it still may ultimately get him the permanent move – in the long-term – that he desires.”

Balogun’s contract with Arsenal runs until 2025 and so they aren’t in a desperate rush to sell him as things stand.

