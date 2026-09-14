Arsenal star ‘is going to’ join Real Madrid in January transfer window – journalist

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi will join Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to a Spanish journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the star’s stance on leaving the Emirates Stadium in the middle of the season.

Zubimendi has been on the books of Arsenal since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Real Sociedad.

Then Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wanted to sign Zubimendi for Los Blancos, but it was Arsenal that got a deal done for the Spain international midfielder for €70million (£60m, $81m).

While Zubimendi started his Arsenal career strongly, his importance in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up started to fade in the final weeks.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder is struggling to get into the Arsenal team at the moment.

Zubimendi, who won the 2026 World Cup with Spain in the summer, has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Arsenal so far this season.

The Spanish media has been reporting Real Madrid’s renewed interest in Zubimendi, and it has now been claimed by El Confidencial journalist Javi Roldan, who has almost 15,000 followers on X, that the midfielder will end up joining Jose Mourinho’s side when the transfer window opens in January.

Roldan wrote on X at 7:17pm on September 23: “Zubimendi is going to be Madrid’s signing in the winter window.

“And, without being a great footballer, he’s going to be a great signing.

“And Madrid is going to enjoy Guler more and compete better in the serious moments.”

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Martin Zubimendi willing to leave Arsenal – sources

We understand that Real Madrid are interested in signing Zubimendi in the January transfer window.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Madrid have maintained contact with Zubimendi’s camp after making initial enquiries in the summer of 2026.

We understand that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Bailey has reported that Zubimendi will push for an exit from Arsenal in the middle of the season if he is unable to secure a place in Arteta’s starting line-up by the turn of the year.

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