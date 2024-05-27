Arsenal star publicly announces he’s leaving as Mikel Arteta’s first summer sale takes shape

Arsenal have a big summer ahead of them as Mikel Arteta aims to build a squad capable of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title.

The Gunners’ boss is keen to bring in reinforcements but multiple players will have to depart the Emirates in order to make room in the squad.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, it’s expected that at least seven players will leave Arsenal this summer who Arteta doesn’t feel are part of his long-term plans.

One of those is midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is highly rated at Arsenal but everything points towards him leaving permanently in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old spent 2023/24 on loan with Luton Town, where he struggled with injuries. He made 17 Premier League appearances for the Hatters and scored one goal but was unable to prevent their relegation.

Lokonga’s contract with Arsenal is set to expire in 2026 and now they are ready to listen to offers for the midfielder.

Albert Sambi Lokonga decides to leave Arsenal

In an interview with VOOsport, referenced by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on X, Lokonga effectively confirmed that he will be leaving Arsenal this summer.

He signed from Anderlecht for £17.2m in 2021 but has never really lived up to his sky-high potential.

“My time at Arsenal is slowly coming to the end, I think so,” Lokonga said.

“I had a discussion with the club and what was said is that the best solution for me was to leave.”

It will be interesting to see if any Premier League club are willing to take a punt on Lokonga this summer.

As for Arsenal, they’ve already identified several exciting midfield targets as they plan to replace him and Thomas Partey, who’s also likely to leave.

The Gunners are big admirers of Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes but they would have to cough up £100m to sign the Brazilian, which seems unlikely.

Real Sociaded’s Martin Zubimendi seems a more likely addition. The Spaniard is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in LaLiga and Arsenal have been keeping tabs on him since January of 2023.

Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his contract and reports suggest that Arteta and Co are ready to pay that to bring him in.

