Martin Odegaard has shown Mikel Arteta why he deserves to be picked ahead of Eberechi Eze after a sublime performance in Arsenal’s win over Olympiacos, proving his importance to the team once again.

The 2-0 victory leaves Arsenal fifth in the Champions League table, on course for automatic qualification to the knockout stages after winning their first two games in the knockout stages.

Gunners skipper Odegaard has started just two of Arsenal’s Premier League games so far this term, with Arteta opting to start others, such as £67.5m summer signing Eze, ahead of him.

But the Norwegian international arguably stood head and shoulders above his teammates in Arsenal’s clash against the Greek side, particularly in the first half, with pundits heaping praise on the attacking midfielder for his performance.

Odegaard played a trademark defense-splitting pass through to Viktor Gyokeres before Arsenal’s goal, with the striker’s shot parried by the Olympiacos goalkeeper before Martinelli finished from close range.

The 26-year-old arguably should’ve had an assist in the first half too, playing another beautiful through ball to Gyokeres around the 30-minute mark before his effort was blocked.

During the game, pundit Owen Hargreaves said, “Martin Odegaard is proving a point today. He is playing a little bit deeper as [Mikel] Merino pops up a bit higher. His touch and passing has been exquisite so far.”

And TNT Sports commentator Ally McCoist joined in heaping praise on the playmaker, adding: “Odegaard’s range of passing and his awareness of where people are, particularly in wide areas, is remarkable.

“I don’t want to get carried away, but I am really enjoying Arsenal at the minute.”

Martin Odegaard was at his best vs Olympiacos

Odegaard continued to create big chances in the second half, rolling an excellent ball through to Leandro Trossard in the 64th minute, before the winger failed to finish.

He finally got the assist he deserved, with another excellent pass, this time finding substitute Bukayo Saka, who finished well to finally put the game beyond all doubt.

Of course, there is the prospect of Odegaard and Eze starting together. That is not something we have seen Arteta do yet, but it is certainly an exciting option for the manager this weekend.

Arsenal are set to face West Ham at the Emirates in a London derby on Saturday, a game that could prove difficult with the visitors boosted by the arrival of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Odegaard has shown Arteta exactly why he deserves to start all of the games he is fit for, and it will be interesting to see if he does feature in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are unlikely to sign Juventus playmaker Kenan Yildiz, despite links.

The talented 20-year-old, who has also been tracked by Chelsea and Manchester United, is said to be happy in Turin and has no desire to leave.

In other news, Arsenal are willing to offer Bukayo Saka over £250,000 per week to tie him down to a new long-term contract, per reports.

When quizzed on Saka’s future last week, Arteta hinted that a new deal was on the way, telling reporters: “From everything I know, he’s a player that is extremely happy and proud to be here.

“Everyone knows how important Bukayo is for us, so hopefully we can do it.”

