Arsenal star Jurrien Timber is confident this summer will be a “busy one” for the Gunners in terms of transfer signings – but one man is unlikely to join him at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were criticised at the start of the 2024/25 campaign for not signing a new number nine, and strengthening in parts of the pitch that were not, arguably, essential.

The Gunners recruited left-back Riccardo Calafiori and midfielder Mikel Merino, while winger Raheem Sterling joined on loan from Chelsea. And by the end of the campaign, only Merino was a regular.

Moreover, they failed to bring in anyone in January at a time when they were still in the Premier League title race. More than a month on from losing that battle with Liverpool, defender Timber has made a telling transfer prediction off the back of an injury-hit season for the Gunners.

The Netherlands international said via Soccer News: “It will definitely be a busy one for Arsenal. I think we’ll get a lot of players, because we had so many injuries last season. At one point, we almost had no players left. So, they definitely want to get players for the depth.”

Indeed, Arsenal were without Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Timber, and more, for significant periods as Arteta’s men finished second in the Premier League this term.

Timber distances himself from family link-up

Timber swapped Ajax for Arsenal in July 2023 for a fee worth up to £38.5 million (€45m, $51.9m) but had a first season to forget at the club.

After making just three appearances, he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury very early in the 2023/24 campaign and it wasn’t until this season that he got regular game time.

The 24-year-old defender made 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals, and now he will hope to become first-choice at the club next term.

Incidentally, Timber has a twin brother, Quinten, who plays at Feyenoord. The midfielder has also earned caps for his country and has been linked with Arsenal. However, the Gunners man isn’t thinking about a link-up for the time being.

“We still have enough time for that. Against each other was also fun, Feyenoord and Ajax,” he added.

