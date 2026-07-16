Arsenal have reportedly struck an ‘agreement’ with Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, who should be their third summer signing.

Up to now, Arsenal have only made two summer signings, having landed Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier permanently.

But the Premier League holders intend to do more business in the coming weeks, and we have reported that they will push ahead with a huge quadruple deal potentially worth around £366m after selling Leandro Trossard to Besiktas.

Arsenal will also sell other players to raise funds, and we can reveal whether captain Martin Odegaard could be on the move this summer.

And reports have indicated that the Gunners largely plan to use these funds to bolster their attack, with at least one winger expected to join Mikel Arteta’s side, while they are also keen to sign a striker.

Arsenal are known to be targeting Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers and we have reported that the door is open for them to sign the £100m-rated forward, but Tzolis should be through the door first.

24-year-old Tzolis is on Arsenal’s radar after he remarkably contributed 17 goals and 23 assists in his 36 appearances for Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League last season.

With reports indicating that he could cost around £35m, journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that the Gunners have an ‘agreement’ with the winger over personal terms.

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Arsenal to ‘finalise’ Christos Tzolis deal next week

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Chrīstos Tzolīs has agreed personal terms for a contract until 2031 (3M/year) with #Arsenal, which are now ready to submit an official bid to #ClubBrugge to try to sign the Greek winger, who has been monitored by #AFC’s Scouts several times since February.’

Before this update, The Sun’s Konstantinos Lianos insisted that the Gunners should have a deal done for Tzolis next week, while reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed what impact this transfer has on Rogers’ move.

Lianos wrote on X at 6:40pm on July 14: “I understand Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis’ move to Arsenal will progress and probably be finalised by Monday, July 20 when pre-season officially begins.

“The World Cup will be officially over and Mikel Arteta will know when all of his stars will be back.

“Stay tuned #AFC.”

Jacobs added on X: “Christos Tzolis has informed Arsenal he wants to join and club-to-club talks are set to accelerate.

“Tzolis to cost £30m-£35m depending on the structure of a deal.

“Club Brugge are willing to sell this summer.

“Tzolis’ proposed arrival has no bearing on Arsenal’s pursuit of Morgan Rogers.”

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