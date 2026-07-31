Arsenal appear to be a step closer to securing the services of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, following reports in France that a mooted fee has been agreed.

Things are going from bad to worse for Newcastle. After Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali left for Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, manager Eddie Howe has also stepped away from the club this week.

This comes less than a year after Alexander Isak managed to force his way out of the North-East outfit to join Liverpool, while Newcastle didn’t spend the subsequent £125m funds particularly wisely.

On Thursday, TEAMtalk revealed that Guimaraes was set to follow Howe out of Newcastle after informing the club of his desire to search for pastures new.

His manager’s exit has reinforced the Brazilian’s belief that this is the right time to move on from St James’ Park, where he has called his home for the past four years.

Earlier today, TEAMtalk reported that Guimaraes would not travel with the main Newcastle squad to Spain on Friday as Arsenal stepped up their interest in the 28-year-old.

While the outlook for the Magpies is bleak, things are looking much rosier at the Emirates. Months on from their first Premier League title triumph since 2004, the Gunners are making moves in the market as they try to defend their crown.

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Arsenal reach agreement in principle for Bruno Guimaraes

Now, according to L’Equipe, Arsenal and Newcastle have reached an agreement in principle for a €90million (£77m) transfer of the Brazil international.

The report states that some details still need to be finalised but after having bids of £60m and then £68.5m rejected, Arsenal ‘swayed’ Newcastle by offering £77m along with bonuses (and agent fees) that are still to be negotiated.

The Toon were hoping for closer to £85m for Guimaraes but it seems the two teams have finally struck an accord after Arsenal registered their interest weeks ago.

The French outlet add that Lyon will receive a ‘substantial share of the fee’ for the midfielder who still has two years left on his contract.

The ex-Lyon ace is reportedly set to sign a deal until 2031. If he signs, his dream of returning to Champions League action will be realised.

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Meanwhile, Newcastle fans will be fearing the worst heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Indeed, club legend Alan Shearer said as much after Howe’s exit.

In a BBC Sport column, he said, “What happened last summer massively hindered Newcastle, with Alexander Isak leaving and the club missing out on their main transfer targets.

“Unfortunately, that trend has continued this year. I would not be surprised if it influenced Eddie’s thinking about whether to stay or go, and it also makes me worry about what will happen next. Speaking purely as a fan, I think we have to get ready for a tough season and some very challenging times ahead.”

Shearer added, “You cannot keep on selling your best players and then hope to be in contention at the top of the table – I hope I’m wrong but it is probably inevitable that Bruno will be next to leave.”

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