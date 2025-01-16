Arsenal have sealed an agreement on personal terms with Martin Zubimendi, with reports detailing how much he’ll earn, when he’ll arrive and how much Real Sociedad could receive.

The Daily Mail led the way earlier this week when claiming Arsenal had ‘virtually completed’ a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi.

The classy midfield maestro, 25, is a long-term target for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta. Per the report, the Gunners signalled their intention to trigger Zubimendi’s €60m release clause and the final touches to an agreement on personal terms were being put in place.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently explained why Arsenal fans must be “really careful” about celebrating too early.

Via his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “As of today (January 15) I’m still not in a position to tell you ‘here we go’ or that the deal is done.

“Because with Zubimendi last summer you remember with Liverpool, they were advancing, close, and then the player changes his mind and decided to continue at Real Sociedad.

“So with Zubimendi we have to be really careful because the player – and we have to respect it – loves his city, his country, his family, his club and of course, the fans.

“He has a fantastic relationship there and so it’s not that easy. Arsenal are working on it and are confident and optimistic.”

Romano’s comments came on the back of Sky Germany claiming Liverpool – who tried in vain to sign Zubimendi last summer – were among four gigantic clubs hoping to hijack Arsenal’s deal. The others named were Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But according to a fresh update from FootballTransfers, Arsenal have made a breakthrough in discussions with the player and his camp that should lay any hijack claims to rest.

They state Arsenal have ‘agreed personal terms’ with Zubimendi who will reportedly sign a double-your money contract worth €80,000-a-week.

The report added an arrival six months from now in the summer remains the working plan. Elsewhere, David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have both suggested Arsenal could actually pay a figure higher than the €60m release clause in order to stagger the payments.

The logic there is paying the release clause means the fee has to be paid up front and in full. Paying a slightly higher overall sum but staggering the payments over three or four years would give Arsenal greater room for manoeuvre with regards to other signings in the upcoming summer.

What about Arsenal’s striker hunt?

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal are in the market for a new striker. Unlike Zubimendi who’ll not arrive until the summer, Arsenal want a new striker in the building before the January window slams shut.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on January 15, transfer guru Romano provided insight into Arsenal’s plans.

“For the January window, Arsenal are working on the striker position,” declared Romano.

“Mikel Arteta confirmed after the [season-ending ACL] injury to Gabriel Jesus that Arsenal are working for a new addition. And I can tell you that in the last 24-48 hours there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about the situations of important players around Europe.

“So Arsenal are exploring opportunities for the striker position. Let’s see what they will be able to do, but for sure Arsenal are looking at that, work in progress.”

Among the many strikers Arsenal have been linked with in recent days include Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig).

Of that trio, Vlahovic would be the simplest to sign given Juventus have paved the way for his departure by agreeing a loan deal for Randal Kolo Muani.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak – who scored two more goals on Wednesday night – is understood to be Arsenal’s dream target.

However, the Magpies value Isak well in excess of £100m and potentially as high as £150m. Furthermore, they will not entertain a mid-season sale under any circumstance

Latest Arsenal striker news

