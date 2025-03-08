Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres have all been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal have made signing a new striker a priority for the summer transfer window, so here are all the potential targets who may be of interest to them.

Mikel Arteta has relied on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as his main options at centre-forward but a more prolific striker may help end their long wait for a Premier League title.

Here, TEAMtalk guides you through every striker to have been linked with Arsenal in 2025. We tell you the players’ ages, current clubs, contract situations and what level of interest the Gunners might have in them.

Note: we’ve only included players that predominately play up front, ruling out the likes of Matheus Cunha, Mohammed Kudus and Ademola Lookman.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Liam Delap

Current club: Ipswich Town

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2029

A Manchester City academy graduate, Delap joined Ipswich Town last summer and has already scored 10 goals in an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League.

His performances have attracted plenty of high-profile interest as Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been linked with the striker, who is reportedly valued at the £40million mark.

Evan Ferguson

Current club: Brighton (on loan at West Ham)

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2029

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal spoke with Brighton in the January window to ask about their price demands and the conditions of a permanent deal for Ferguson.

He ultimately joined West Ham United on loan but there was no option to buy included in the deal and the Gunners could reignite their interest in the 20-year-old in the summer.

Alexander Isak

Current club: Newcastle United

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2028

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher recently reported that Isak is the striker that Arsenal want the most.

But Newcastle are reportedly unwilling to sanction his departure for less than £120million, which could price Arsenal out of a move for the Sweden international.

WHAT A HIT! ☄️ Alexander Isak, that is special. Newcastle lead Liverpool!#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/sl7CIEsFdX — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2024

Diogo Jota

Current club: Liverpool

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2027

Online reports claim that Jota has emerged on Arsenal’s striker shortlist, although it remains to be seen if Liverpool would be willing to sell to a title rival.

Joao Pedro

Current club: Brighton

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

While Liverpool have emerged as the favourites to sign Pedro, there have been rumours that Arsenal are also exploring a move for the Brazil international.

Ollie Watkins

Current club: Aston Villa

Age: 29

Contract expires: 2028

Arsenal submitted a bid of around £40million (€48.2m, $49.5m) for Watkins in the January transfer window but Aston Villa refused to sanction another mid-season departure after selling Jhon Duran.

But a summer move could be on the cards and the striker – who is a boyhood Arsenal fan – would reportedly be open to the move if the clubs were to agree a fee.

Yoane Wissa

Current club: Brentford

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2026

Wissa has been in brilliant form for Brentford in 2024/25 and recently became the club’s all-time Premier League leading goalscorer.

A British tabloid revealed that Arsenal have added the 28-year-old to their list of striker targets, and will have just one year remaining on his contract come the end of the season.

Yoane Wissa has 7️⃣ goals in 8️⃣ appearances for @BrentfordFC this season! 🐝 Is he one of the Premier League’s most in-form players? pic.twitter.com/pf3wKTV9ki — Premier League (@premierleague) November 12, 2024

BUNDESLIGA

Victor Boniface

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2028

Boniface came close to joining Al Nassr in the January transfer window, only for the Saudi Pro League side to instead turn their attention towards Jhon Duran.

Arsenal were reportedly offered the chance the sign the Nigeria international before deadline day and are still keeping an eye on his situation.

Hugo Ekitike

Current club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2029

Following a disappointing spell with Paris Saint-Germain, Ekitike is now flourishing at Eintracht Frankfurt and has already netted 18 goals in all competitions in 2024/25.

Reports in France claim that Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham are all weighing up potential offers for the 22-year-old, who is valued at €80million (£67m, $86.7m).

Harry Kane

Current club: Bayern Munich

Age: 31

Contract expires: 2027

Kane left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, but he is now being linked with a move to the other side of north London.

Arsenal have reportedly expressed their interest in the England captain, although it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to convince him to make the controversial switch.

Benjamin Sesko

Current club: RB Leipzig

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2029

Sesko has been on Arsenal’s radar since last summer, when the striker seriously considered a move to the Emirates before ultimately deciding to stay with RB Leipzig.

The Gunners are expected to be frontrunners for his signature at the end of the season and his contract contains a release clause, which currently stands at €70million (£59m, $73.5m).

What a strike from RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old Benjamin Sesko! 🔥 Jurgen Klopp was also in attendance to witness the stunner 👀 pic.twitter.com/tVi6myKNxy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 12, 2025

Serie A

Moise Kean

Current club: Fiorentina

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2029

After struggling at Everton and Juventus, Kean joined Fiorentina last summer and is now enjoying the most productive season of his career.

The Italian press claim that Arsenal and Tottenham have both set their sights on the Italy international, who has a €52million (£43m, $54.5m) release clause in his contract.

Lautaro Martinez

Current club: Inter Milan

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2029

Martinez is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and finished seventh in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings after starring for Inter Milan and Argentina.

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest that Arsenal are planning a bid of €120million (£100m, $125m) for the 27-year-old at the end of the season.

Victor Osimhen

Current club: Napoli (on loan at Galatasaray)

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2026

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after being frozen out of the Napoli squad and will now look to complete a permanent move away from the Serie A side.

Reports in his native Nigeria claim that Arsenal have made official contact with the striker’s camp and are ready to trigger his €75million (£62m, $78m) release clause.

Newcastle have been linked with Victor Osimhen

Mateo Retegui

Current club: Atalanta

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2028

Retegui is currently the top goalscorer in Serie A for the 2024/25 season and his exploits have attracted the attention of several clubs.

According to online reports, Arsenal have already spoken with Atalanta to discuss a potential deal but could face competition from Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Marcus Thuram

Current club: Inter Milan

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2028

Alongside Martinez, Arsenal have also been linked with his strike partner at Inter and Thuram has a release clause of £70million (€85m, $94.6m) in his contract.

Dusan Vlahovic

Current club: Juventus

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Mikel Arteta is a known admirer of Vlahovic, having previously tried to sign the Serbia international from Fiorentina in January 2022.

TEAMtalk understands that he remains on Arsenal’s shortlist and could be available this summer after contract talks with Juventus reached an impasse.

Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea linked Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

OTHER LEAGUES

Samu Aghehowa

Current club: Porto

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2029

Aghehowa joined Porto from Atletico Madrid last summer and has since scored 20 goals in all competitions, including a brace against Manchester United.

The Portuguese press claim that Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham are all keeping tabs on his development with a view to a potential summer transfer.

Jonathan David

Current club: Lille

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2025

David is unlikely to put pen to paper on a new contract with Lille, meaning he is set to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, West Ham and Barcelona are reportedly among the clubs that will be battling for his signature in the summer.

Endrick

Current club: Real Madrid

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2030

Endrick has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Real Madrid and is currently behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius in the pecking order.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal will make a formal proposal of £50million (€60m/$62.6m) to bring the 18-year-old to the Emirates.

Viktor Gyokeres

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2028

Gyokeres is now one of the most sought-after forwards in world football following his exploits with both Sporting CP and Sweden.

Online reports claim that Arsenal are in negotiations with Sporting CP, who are willing to sell the Sweden international for a fee in the region of £63million (€75m/$80m).

Viktor Gyokeres scores his fifth hat-trick of the season… he’s an absolute machine 😱 pic.twitter.com/l2qcOk0RAu — GOAL (@goal) January 6, 2025

Igor Jesus

Current club: Botafogo

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal registered their interest in Jesus in the January transfer window and held talks with his agents about a potential deal.

Manfred Ugalde

Current club: Spartak Moscow

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2028

Ugalde is the top goalscorer in the Russian Premier League and Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for the in-form forward, who has a £25million (€29.5m / $30.4m) release clause.

