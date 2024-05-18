Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Arsenal have some high-profile options in mind to upgrade at centre-forward

Arsenal could become a serious force if they can sign a clinical striker, so here are all the centre-forwards they have been linked with in view of the summer transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the two main centre-forwards that have been available to Mikel Arteta in the 2023/24 season. Kai Havertz has sometimes made an impression up front too, despite initially arriving to play in midfield.

Arsenal could reach another level with someone who guarantees more goals on a regular basis, though, so signing a new striker will be a big task for Edu to consider over the coming weeks.

Here, TEAMtalk guides you through every striker to have been linked with Arsenal since the last transfer window closed. We tell you the players’ ages, current clubs, contract situations and what level of interest the Gunners might have in them.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Alexander Isak

Current club: Newcastle United

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2028

Rumours about Arsenal targeting Isak have been constant, but Newcastle are hoping to extend his contract to put an end to the speculation.

Ivan Toney

Current club: Brentford

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2025

Toney has been linked with Arsenal for a long time as he approaches the final year of his Brentford contract, but the current understanding is that their interest has cooled.

Ollie Watkins

Current club: Aston Villa

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2028

Watkins has enjoyed a remarkable season for Champions League qualifiers Aston Villa, and after previously being linked with Arsenal, tabloids claimed in April that he was back on their shortlist.

IN DEPTH: Top five Arsenal striker targets ranked by suitability for Arteta as Edu seeks perfect upgrade

SERIE A

Lautaro Martinez

Current club: Inter Milan

Age: 26 (turns 27 in August)

Contract expires: 2026

TEAMtalk confirmed in February that Arsenal – and Chelsea – would be watching on while Martinez negotiated a new contract with Inter, but we have since revealed that he is in fact likely to stay in Milan.

Victor Osimhen

Napoli

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Osimhen is another (expensive) Serie A striker we can confirm is on the radars of Arsenal and Chelsea, but the Blues seem to be the favoured choice.

Marcus Thuram

Current club: Inter Milan

Age: 26 (turns 27 in August)

Contract expires: 2028

Thuram only joined Inter on a free last summer, but reports from Nerazzurri-focused outlets have highlighted him as an option for Arsenal, though talk of a swap with Jesus has been discredited.

Dusan Vlahovic

Current club: Juventus

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2026

Reports from the Italian papers in April claimed there was a concrete chance Arsenal could get their hands on Vlahovic, a long-term topic of admiration.

Joshua Zirkzee

Current club: Bologna

Age: 22 (turns 23 in May)

Contract expires: 2026

TEAMtalk’s Italian expert Rudy Galetti has told us that Arsenal are the best-placed club to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, despite Manchester United also being interested and Bayern Munich having a buy-back clause.

BUNDESLIGA

Omar Marmoush

Current club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2027

Also linked with Liverpool and Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham, Marmoush – who can also play in support of a main no.9 – was named as a player of interest for the Gunners by the German press in March.

Benjamin Sesko

Current club: RB Leipzig

Age: 20 (turns 21 in May)

Contract expires: 2028

TEAMtalk correspondents Fraser Gillan and Rudy Galetti have both confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Sesko, just a year after his move to Leipzig, but there is competition from elsewhere, such as Chelsea. Nevertheless, other respected outlets have put Arsenal in pole position for the Slovenian.

REST OF EUROPE

Jonathan David

Current club: Lille

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2025

Arsenal are one of the many clubs to have watched David this season, according to online media in the UK, but the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham are also in the hunt for the Canada international.

Evanilson

Current club: Porto

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

In April, it was claimed online in England that Arsenal had been watching Evanilson in action in Portugal.

Santiago Gimenez

Current club: Feyenoord

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2027

TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti revealed in April that Arsenal were ready to rival the competition for Gimenez and in Europe a belief is growing that the Gunners are pushing for the Mexican.

Viktor Gyokeres

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 25 (turns 26 in June)

Contract expires: 2028

TEAMtalk revealed in March that Gyokeres featured prominently on Arsenal’s striker shortlist after a breakout season in Portugal and various other sources have named him as a target, but his price tag could be high.

Samu Omorodion

Current club: Atletico Madrid (on loan at Alaves)

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2028

Arsenal have been linked with Omorodion by Spanish papers and websites amid his development on loan with Alaves, although rivals Tottenham could compete with them for the youngster.