Arsenal are gearing up for a big transfer window under new director Andrea Berta and Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao has reportedly emerged as a leading target, much to the frustration of Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta retains the full backing of the Arsenal hierarchy, and he is keen to strengthen in multiple areas as he looks to build a squad capable of lifting the Premier League title.

Everyone knows that a new centre-forward is a top priority for Arsenal, but they also want to sign a new winger, due to Leandro Trossard’s age and the fact that Raheem Sterling won’t be at the Emirates next term, following his underwhelming loan from Chelsea.

According to a bombshell report from Portuguese outlet Record, as cited by Sport Witness, Arsenal are leading the race for Sporting winger Trincao. This comes after they ‘sent an official’ to watch him play.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly one of Sporting’s most important players, having notched nine goals and 18 assists this season.

Trincao flourished under former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim – who has since joined Man Utd – and that has seen Trincao heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

However, the report states that Arsenal have ‘made contact’ over a move for Trincao and have ‘offered’ him a contract worth €3m (£2.5m) per season. Sporting, meanwhile, are said to be scrambling to agree a new contract with Trincao, in order to stave off the interest in his signature.

Arsenal to sign Ruben Amorim favourite?

Man Utd have reportedly shown interest in signing Trincao and that is no real shock, given he played 131 times under Amorim, scored 31 goals and won five trophies.

However, Man Utd’s main focus, like Arsenal, is to sign a new striker. The Red Devils’ are still in a tight PSR position, too, so can’t splash big sums on multiple players before first making sales. Arsenal are in a stronger PSR position than Man Utd.

Record’s report makes no mention of what fee Sporting would demand for Trincao’s sale. His current deals lasts until 2027, so they aren’t under any major pressure to let him go.

It also isn’t clear whether Trincao wants to leave at all, which brings into question if the report’s true purpose is to put pressure on Sporting to offer him a lucrative new deal.

Arsenal have other winger targets on their radar too and as TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on March 18, Athletic Club star Nico Williams figures highly on their shortlist.

Luring Williams from Bilbao could prove difficult as he is happy with Athletic, but his release clause of around £50m is appealing to suitors.

