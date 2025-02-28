Arsenal submit offer to sign world class Bayern Munich star

Arsenal have made their move for an elite Bayern Munich star, with two reports in Germany providing full details on the proposed move.

The need for a potent new striker is hoovering up many of the headlines regarding Arsenal and their transfer plans for the summer. However, additions in other areas are being sought by the club ahead of potential exits.

Midfielders Jorginho (33) and Thomas Partey (31) are both out of contract at season’s end. According to the latest out of Germany, Arsenal want Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich to replace Jorginho specifically.

Kimmich is in his tenth season in Munich and despite being 30 years of age, is a world class operator in two positions. Indeed, the versatile German is equally at home playing at right-back or in central midfield.

Kimmich has lifted 20 major honours during his time with Bayern including eight league titles and a Champions League, though his storied spell with the Bundesliga’s biggest club looks to be coming to an end.

Kimmich is out of contract in the summer and had been engaged in talks over an extension with Bayern. But per BILD chief Christian Falk, Bayern recently rescinded the offer they’d put to Kimmich.

Falk wrote on X: ‘FC Bayern has withdrawn its offer for a new contract for Joshua Kimmich.’

A subsequent update from Sky Germany has shed light on precisely why talks between Bayern and Kimmich broke down.

They revealed Kimmich informed Bayern he had received two ‘official and written offers’ from clubs outside of Germany.

With those offers in his mind, Kimmich continued to stall on penning fresh terms in Munich, much to the club’s annoyance.

Arsenal are claimed to be one of the two clubs who’ve made a move, with the report stating they’ve ‘intensified its efforts to sign Joshua Kimmich in recent days and has held concrete talks.’

What will Joshua Kimmich decide?

It’s important to note that while Bayern have withdrawn the offer they had made, Sky Germany insisted Bayern could still attempt to forge an extension.

The final offer Bayern made contained a gross salary offer of €20m per season that would run until the end of the 2027/28 season (three-year deal). €20m per year equates to a pre-tax weekly wage of around £315,000.

Bayern officials are said to have become ‘astonished and angry’ that this sizeable offer was not enough to convince Kimmich to sign.

As such, any new offer they put on the table will either be at that same amount or even lower.

With relations between the parties appearing to be souring, the door is ajar for rival clubs like Arsenal to strike.

And given Kimmich has thus far resisted the temptation to re-sign with Bayern despite their sizeable offer, there appears to be a willingness to explore a move away.

The identity of the other team to put an official contract offer to Kimmich is believed to be PSG.

Latest Arsenal news

🔴⚪️ Arsenal ready to sell either of two forwards to fund £198m double signing

🔴⚪️ Real Madrid have ‘extraordinary’ ace card to beat Arsenal to the world’s ‘second-best player’

🔴⚪️ Arsenal agree personal terms with midfield sensation in record-breaking deal as Liverpool snubbed